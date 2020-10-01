Mooroopna boy pleads guilty to theft of Audi in Kialla

A Mooroopna boy, who has racked up more than 150 police charges since December 2, has pleaded guilty to the theft of an Audi in Kialla last month.

The 14-year-old faced a Children's Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle and was released from custody following a deferral of sentence.

When sentencing, the magistrate described the boy's situation to something similar to "groundhog day" saying he recently had several conversations with the boy about his ongoing offending.

“He has made all sorts of promises to try and do the right thing and not become involved ... seemingly no significant attempts via (the boy) have been made to start making some good choices,” he said.

“It remains up to him to take advantage of the opportunities and the services that can be provided ... he can choose to do the right thing instead of choosing to do the wrong thing because his so-called mates think committing offences like this is a great idea.”

A Children's Court previously heard the boy and two co-accused attended a Kialla home on September 2 where an Audi, and a number of other items, were stolen.

The Audi was later found on September 8 after being involved in an accident in Melbourne.

The court also heard three males were involved in an attempted theft of a Volvo at a house in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton East on September 4.

The court heard the boy was just 13 during most of his "relentless" offending, and had spent three weeks in custody since being arrested and remanded on September 10.

The boy's lawyer admitted his client initially gave a "no comment" interview to police before later providing a full account of what happened during the incident.

The court heard the boy did not enter the house during the Kialla burglary and instead acted as a lookout for the co-accused.

“While no doubt the aggravated burglary charge is serious and can have a significant impact on people due to strangers going into their house at the middle of night, his particular role in this incident is at the lower end and his early plea is significant,” the lawyer said.

The boy is expected to face a Children's Court again later this month.