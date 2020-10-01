News

Shepparton couple poke fun at pandemic wedding planning

By Jessica Ball

Amy Weidenbach and Brandon Cooper poked fun at their wedding planning predicament with a tongue-in-cheek pre-wedding photoshoot. Photos: Alicia Flegeltaub Photography

Glen20, hoards of toilet paper, face masks and a case of Corona are the season's biggest wedding trends.

And Shepparton couple Amy Weidenbach and Brandon Cooper have incorporated all the essentials in a tongue-in-cheek pre-wedding photoshoot with the help of local photographer Alicia Flegeltaub.

The only thing missing was the hand sanitiser.

After a Facebook competition win left the bride-to-be with two wedding dresses, the couple decided to put the first dress to good use while poking fun at their frustrating situation.

“We're just laughing at our own pain, because if we don't laugh we'll cry,” Ms Weidenbach said.

“It's all a part of our story that we'll be able to tell our grandkids someday."

When Ms Weidenbach and Mr Cooper became engaged last August they had no idea what wedding planning in 2020 would entail.

It was a gut feeling that led them to set a January 2021 date rather than September 2020.

It was a decision that may prove to see the couple among the lucky few not forced to postpone their wedding, but there have been moments when they could not see the wedding going ahead.

“Planning a wedding is hard enough as it is, and it's so easy to get stressed out by all the details — and then this happened,” Ms Weidenbach said.

“The hardest part has been the not knowing. Things could change the week before the wedding, we don't know.”

Faced with the prospect of cutting down their 100-person guest list, setting up a digital alternative and adding social distancing measures, the day might look very different from what the couple had imagined.

Ms Weidenbach said she wished others could be more understanding of the added pressure of planning a wedding in a pandemic.

“The most important thing is the marriage, but we deserve the chance to have the wedding we want,” she said.

