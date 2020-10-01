News

Shepparton’s Asya Home provides Muslim clothing and Middle Eastern products

By Charmayne Allison

Shepparton's Zina Karem was scouring the streets for Muslim clothing and Middle Eastern perfumes when she discovered a gaping hole in the local market.

“We have such a diverse community here,” she said.

“People from countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia — and many from Muslim backgrounds.

“And yet I couldn't find anywhere local that sold Muslim clothing or the perfumes I was looking for.”

And so, in April this year, Asya Home was launched.

The vibrant shop features a treasure trove of products — from hijabs, incense and tea sets to pots of every size and food from all over the Middle East and North Africa.

Hailing from Iraq, Ms Karem moved to Australia with her family when she was just nine years old.

Settling initially in Perth, she moved to Shepparton in 2013.

Through her store, Ms Karem hopes to offer products sold nowhere else in town.

“So many people I chat to travel to Melbourne for their scarves and Middle Eastern products, but now they can get them right here in Shepparton,” she said.

The store's wide range of perfumes, sourced straight from Dubai, have been particularly popular.

“When people go on holidays, they love to buy perfumes from Dubai — but right now, that's not possible,” Ms Karem said.

“So I'm providing them here. I've even had non-Middle Eastern women come in saying, ‘I couldn't find these perfumes anywhere, I can't believe I found them here'.”

Ms Karem hopes her store will offer a "taste of home" for many culturally and linguistically diverse locals.

And judging from customer feedback, she'll be providing this service for a long time to come.

“People have told me, ‘Don't ever close’," she said.

● Asya Home is at 245 Maude St, Shepparton.

