Shepparton’s Monga at the top of the world

We might complain about pandemic lockdowns, but imagine living in Russia's polar north where six-month weather-driven lockdowns are a way of life. John Lewis talked to Shepparton musician Monga Mukasa about his visit to a town beyond the arctic circle.

Monga Mukasa's infectious energy and lust for life have taken him from the brutality of the Congolese civil war to the performance spaces of Shepparton, Melbourne and California.

In between, he has achieved a degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Canberra and visited Japan, Singapore, Sri Lanka, India, New Zealand and Russia as a young ambassador for UNICEF Australia.

But nowhere has been as different or remote as his visit to Russia's far north last December.

Monga was one of five artists from around the world chosen to take part in a polar night art residency sharing his creative talents with the youth of Nikel, a Russian mining town seven kilometres from the northern Norwegian border.

The Arctic Russian mining town of Nikel is near the northern borders of Norway and Finland.

A short film of their experiences made by Russian filmmaker Sergey Filatov won the best short documentary award at the Los Angeles film awards last month.

Monga said he won his ticket to the top of the world after entering a competition called FusionNow sponsored by mining giant Nornickel.

“I had a Russian friend I met in Tokyo who told me about it. It sounded like a completely different world, so I made a video of myself and entered,” he said.

When he received a phone call saying he was one of the chosen five he was stunned.

“I couldn't believe it, but I was so excited. I didn't know a thing about northern Russia except it was cold. In primary school I went to Mt Buller, but this was something else,” he said.

Monga spent two weeks in Moscow visiting cultural sites and meeting young people before flying to Murmansk on Russia's far northwest coast followed by a five-hour bus ride across the frozen tundra to Nikel, population 12,700.

The mining town of Nikel in Russia's far north - population 12,700 - where temperatures can plunge to below -20C during the polar winter.

He said the landscape was unforgettable.

“It was just amazing, everything was white — the trees, the land, even the road. It was so peaceful. It was like heaven,” he said.

Monga Mukasa: "I mean, what is going on with this particular part of the world?"

“It's unreal. It is very very cold. And I didn't really understand the concept of the polar night until I got there. When they told me they only have two or three hours of sunlight a day I thought, oh my goodness. Then in the summer it's day 24/7 — I mean, what is going on with this particular part of the world?”

Nikel winters can dip down to below -25°C so when outside, Monga wrapped up in fur-lined hoods.

However, after some persuading he agreed to take part in a terrifying northern Russian tradition — plunging into a freezing ice hole.

“The locals took three hours to convince me, but I eventually did it. You have to be ready mentally and physically for the shock, but it's amazing what the body can cope with,” he said.

Other new experiences for Monga were skiing, eating deer meat and teaching Russian teenagers how to do the Nutbush dance.

“I always remembered doing the Nutbush dance in primary school, and I wanted to share my talents with the youth. Russians can be quite serious people, but they really enjoyed it. We also composed a song using African drums,” he said.

Monga teaches the children of Nikel how to master the Nutbush dance.

He said walking around the streets, people would point him out because he looked different.

“Everyone was welcoming and friendly, and families walking past would point at me. Then I remembered in Africa, people would point at white people,” he said.

He said not many Russians spoke English, but that wasn't a problem.

“I like to connect with body language and facial expressions. At the end of the day we are all human beings and music is the best language of all. It doesn't have any barriers,” he said.

His advice to anyone considering travelling to northern Russia is to be prepared.

“Prepare yourself. First of all for the weather, and for the landscape, and come with an open mind — and always go to the countryside because there you will always learn more about the people,” he said.

Monga brought his musical talents to the people of Nikel in a week of workshops during the polar night.

After arriving back in Australia, Monga performed at Mooroopna's New Year's Eve Festival before going into lockdown in Melbourne where he is employed as an education support officer at a Richmond primary school.

“It's been hard. As a performer, this pandemic has been a big slap in the face. But it's also made me more focused on writing and recording music, and trying to explore new online platforms,” he said.