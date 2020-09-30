New study reveals horticultural growers could be 26,000 workers short

The Shepparton and NSW Murray regions are set to be the worst hit by a horticulture worker shortage this harvest, if an Ernst & Young report is anything to go by.

The seasonal horticulture labour demand and workforce study revealed the Australian horticulture industry is predicted to be 26,000 workers short over the next six months, with seven key production regions, including the Shepparton and NSW Murray growing regions, predicted to be hardest hit.

Australia's peak industry body for vegetable and potato growers AUSVEG is urging state and federal governments to listen to the concerns of growers and act now to ensure that they have access to the domestic and dedicated seasonal workers they need to be able to harvest their fruits and vegetables.

“Immediate interventions are required to increase the availability of willing and able workers to work on fruit and vegetable farms, including the urgent prioritisation of the Seasonal Worker Program to resume flights to neighbouring countries with ready workers wanting to work on our farms and appropriate incentives in place for domestic workers who are willing and able to work on our farms,” AUSVEG chief executive officer James Whiteside said.

“The pilot trial of the Seasonal Worker Program in the Northern Territory has demonstrated that there is an appetite from growers and workers alike to use this pathway to get workers on fruit and vegetable farms to perform much-needed picking, harvesting and packing roles.”

Fruit Growers Victoria grower services manager Michael Crisera called for the Federal Government to bring back its Seasonal Work Incentives Trial, which allowed job seekers to earn an extra $5000 each financial year, while working on-farm, without it affecting their income support payments.

“There wasn't much take up last time but we are not in the situation we are in now,” Mr Crisera said.

“They aren't going to jeopardise their JobSeeker payment for intermittent work. It doesn't make sense.

“That's the real challenge that the Federal Government needs to address.”

Cobram and District Fruit Growers Association president Tony Siciliano said the association had been on the front foot promoting the jobs that are available.

“All we're doing is promoting the work,” Mr Siciliano said.

“There will be plenty of work if anyone needs a job.

“In the past the locals have been few and far between but Australia's unemployment has been fairly low.

“You need to be fit and need to be willing to have a go.

“It will get hot, it will get sticky, there will be flies but if you have a crack there's good money to be made.”