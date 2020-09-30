Shepparton East CFA volunteer and son, 8, climbing stairs for mental health

For Shepparton East volunteer firefighter Emily Marsland and her son Brian, 8, every step they take these days counts.

They are taking part in this year's virtual Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb to raise awareness of mental health — a subject Mrs Marsland admits is close to her heart.

“When I was pregnant with Brian I found myself coming down with postnatal depression and I ended up spending eight weeks in hospital in Melbourne, and it took me four years to get to a point where I was capable of doing things properly again,” she said.

“I still functioned, I still did the basics, but I wasn’t me — the CFA was the one thing that kept me sane.”

This is Mrs Marsland's fourth year competing in the stair climb; however, it is the first year she hasn't had to kit up in full gear, with a breathing apparatus, while scaling the stairs at Crown Metropol.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants this year are being challenged to collectively accumulate steps over a month, with Mrs Marsland and Brian climbing steps behind Shepparton's Princess Park to reach their milestone.

You will find the pair climbing the steps in the early hours of the morning five times a week, with a chalk tally on the pavement used to mark their progress.

Shepparton East volunteer firefighter Emily Marsland and her son Brian, 8, are competing in the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

“The aim is for everybody to get a minimum of 3047 upwards stairs because that's the amount of people who died by suicide last year,” Mrs Marsland said.

“There's significance behind every number we use. I want to get as far as I can; I think my numbers at the moment are sitting at around about 10,000 and Brian's are sitting just over 3000.”

While Mrs Marsland is just two years shy of reaching an impressive two decades as an active member with the CFA, she admits the fire brigade has helped her through many struggles over the years.

While mental health is often kept quiet, she said she hoped the community would discuss it more and make it "normal".

Brian Marsland, 8, has been tracking his steps with his mum, Emily, for the Melbourne Firefighter Stair Climb.

“Doing this as a firefighter is the best way that I can find to give back, and having Brian do it with me as well this year is pretty special,” Mrs Marsland said.

“I need to bring this out into the public — we don’t judge a diabetic because they’ve got to take insulin to stay healthy. Mental health is just another health condition, we need to bring it out of the cupboard and make it normal.”

This year's stair climb, named One Million Steps for Mental Health, kicked off on R U OK? Day on September 10 and runs through to World Mental Health Day on October 10.

