News

$3000 racing bike stolen from outside Maude St business

By Shepparton News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a purple Emonda ALR5 racing bike was stolen from the Shepparton CBD.

1 of 1

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses after a racing bike, worth $3000, was stolen from outside a business in Shepparton's CBD.

The purple Emonda ALR 5 racing bike was stolen from the front of a Maude St business on the morning of Tuesday, September 29.

Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Annie Clark said the owner had ridden the bike to work and parked it out the front of the business while they were opening the store.

Upon their return they discovered it had been taken.

Leading Sen Constable Clark said the bike was only six months old and had really distinctive features.

“There aren’t too many purple bikes of the kind scooting around town,” she said.

The bike can also be identified through orange coloured writing spelling “Trek” on its body.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the bike's whereabouts is urged to contact Leading Sen Constable Clark on 58 205 820.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

***

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Theft from Shepparton vehicles targeted during Operation Secure

Beauty treatments on the menu at Mercy Place

###

Latest articles

National

Sydney cop accepts memory of assault wrong

A police officer has accepted his recollection of events was wrong after earlier saying a woman he tasered had repeatedly hit him and his partner.

AAP Newswire
National

PM says wharfies holding country to ransom

The prime minister has weighed into the industrial dispute at Sydney’s Port Botany terminal, accusing the union of holding the nation to ransom.

AAP Newswire
National

Swans AFL player Taylor admits assault

Sydney Swans AFL player Elijah Taylor will be sentenced in December after pleading guilty in a Perth court to the aggravated assault of his ex-girlfriend.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Man airlifted from Wahring-Murchison Rd crash

A 27-year-old man has been flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital after he rolled his car about 7am on Wednesday morning.

Lachlan Durling
News

Man injured in farm accident

A man has been airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following an accident on a Shepparton East farm.

Shepparton News
News

Tobacco seedlings, worth $20 million at maturity, seized in Shepparton

Police seized 1.3 million tobacco seedlings during searches on properties in Shepparton and Mooroopna on Wednesday as part of a Victoria Police investigation into an organised crime syndicate.

Shepparton News