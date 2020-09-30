$3000 racing bike stolen from outside Maude St business

Shepparton police are appealing for witnesses after a racing bike, worth $3000, was stolen from outside a business in Shepparton's CBD.

The purple Emonda ALR 5 racing bike was stolen from the front of a Maude St business on the morning of Tuesday, September 29.

Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Annie Clark said the owner had ridden the bike to work and parked it out the front of the business while they were opening the store.

Upon their return they discovered it had been taken.

Leading Sen Constable Clark said the bike was only six months old and had really distinctive features.

“There aren’t too many purple bikes of the kind scooting around town,” she said.

The bike can also be identified through orange coloured writing spelling “Trek” on its body.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the bike's whereabouts is urged to contact Leading Sen Constable Clark on 58 205 820.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

