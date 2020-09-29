Local need expected to double now JobKeeper and JobSeeker slashed

Shepparton welfare groups are bracing for requests for help to "more than double" after JobKeeper and JobSeeker payments were slashed in recent days.

After offering a vital lifeline to businesses and families struggling throughout the pandemic, the payments are being slowly scaled back by the Federal Government.

From Friday, September 25, the $550 fortnightly coronavirus supplement for welfare recipients dropped to $250 per fortnight.

This will continue until January 1, 2021, when the supplement will cease entirely, taking JobSeekers back to pre-pandemic payment levels.

Meanwhile, from Monday, September 28, support also wound back for those on JobKeeper, with the full-time rate falling from $1500 to $1200.

A new $750 part-time rate was also introduced for those who were working less than 20 hours a week before COVID-19 hit.

The next cuts to JobKeeper, by a further $200 for full-timers, will happen in January.

Goulburn Valley Party Hire's Tania Orchard said the JobKeeper payments had kept her business — which she co-owns with husband Russell — from going under.

After events were cancelled across the state due to COVID-19 restrictions, their business was decimated by 95 per cent in the space of just a few days.

“We stood down all nine casuals and were left with two full-time workers,” Ms Orchard said.

“When JobKeeper became available, only three casuals and the two full-timers were eligible, as the other six casuals had been working with us for less than 12 months.”

JobKeeper has offered a lifeline to Goulburn Valley Party Hire owners Tania and Russell Orchard during this tough COVID-19 season.

While one casual worker has found full-time work since, GV Party Hire continues to employ the remaining four staff on reduced hours.

Ms Orchard is also receiving JobKeeper — but as her husband has since picked up casual employment, she is investing every cent of the payment back into the business.

“I’d rather use it to pay the difference for our remaining staff than spend it on myself. You've got to look after the people you have,” she said.

Business has been almost non-existent since March — except for last week, when GV Party Hire speedily erected marquees for local cafes after outdoor dining was once again permitted.

Ms Orchard said she was “not happy” about JobKeeper being reduced.

“It's disappointing the Federal Government didn't make an exception to keep Victoria on a higher rate of payments,” she said.

“They considered us to be in the same position as the rest of Australia, but that's not the case at all.”

With COVID-19 leaving a trail of lost jobs and closed businesses in its wake, Shepparton FoodShare operations co-ordinator Grace Grieve said demand for food relief had increased by almost 40 per cent in the past two months alone.

But she predicted local need would increase by at least 60 per cent on top of that, now that JobSeeker and JobKeeper payments had been slashed.

“We’re just trying to be as prepared as possible for what's coming,” she said.

“The Shepparton community has been so amazing in offering support throughout the pandemic.”

Mooroopna Vinnies conference president Margaret Campbell said she was also anticipating a “significant increase” in demand in the coming weeks and months.

“As some of the struggling smaller businesses will not be able to keep people on after JobKeeper is reduced, we are expecting to see an increase in unemployment,” she said.

“The greatest areas of need we have seen in the past few months are in relation to rental assistance and food insecurity.

“The shortage of affordable housing in the area is a huge problem and the Shepparton district has a high level of homelessness.”

Ms Campbell said Vinnies Mooroopna had spent about $30,000 providing rent and food assistance to locals since April.

“Vinnies is always here to assist the community and we help wherever we can,” she said.

“We are always very grateful to receive donations and we thank the community for their continued support.”

The St Vincent de Paul Society’s Mooroopna assistance centre is at the rear of the Vinnies Shop at 2 Northgate St, and is open between 10 am and noon each Wednesday and Friday — plus on Tuesdays from next week.

Non-perishable food that is not out of date or supermarket gift cards can be donated at the assistance centre during opening hours.

Sleeping bags, blankets and swags are also welcome.

Anyone needing help can call the assistance centre on 0437 915 732.

If you would like to donate staple food supplies to FoodShare, phone Grace Grieve on 0429 517 329.

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE SHEPPARTON NEWS

Shepparton burn admissions to The Alfred increase 800 per cent

Shepparton’s reopening fate now tied to Melbourne’s, as face masks remain mandatory

Shepparton man steals $350 from Finer Fruits during “opportunistic” theft