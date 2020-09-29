Police seek information about stolen credit card used in Shepparton

Police are appealing for public assistance to identify a man who used a stolen credit card at several businesses in the Shepparton area earlier this month.

Investigators have been told the owner of the credit card only realised it was missing when he saw the various transactions taking place.

The victim’s credit card was used at several businesses in Shepparton and Kialla on September 2 to purchase items including gloves, hardware items, cigarettes and a mobile phone.

Witnesses have told police that they saw the man riding away from one retail outlet on a bike.

Police have released an image of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au