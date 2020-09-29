Shepparton’s reopening fate now tied to Melbourne’s, as face masks remain mandatory

Shepparton's reopening fate is now tied to Melbourne's, with regional Victoria required to wait for statewide COVID-19 case numbers to drop before restrictions can ease further.

Regional Victoria was previously advancing through the reopening roadmap faster than Melbourne due to low case numbers.

But regional areas will now have to wait until there are no new cases in the entire state for more than 14 days before COVID-19 restrictions are wound back further.

The Victorian Government has predicted November 9 is the earliest this "last step" of the roadmap could be reached.

It's significantly earlier than November 23, the date initially forecast on the roadmap.

As part of the last step, up to 50 people will be allowed to gather outside, and up to 20 visitors will be permitted in a home.

All retail will be open and group limits at hospitality venues will increase to 20, with 50 seated diners allowed inside a premises.

Galleries, museums and other entertainment venues will be able to open with patron caps in place, while large events will be assessed on an individual basis.

Up to 50 people will be allowed at weddings and funerals, or 20 in a private residence.

This comes as Premier Daniel Andrews announced the trigger point for taking the next steps on the roadmap would be based on reaching target case numbers, rather than dates.

It means metropolitan Melbourne could move to the third step — which regional Victoria is currently under — on October 19, allowing for travel in and out of Melbourne for the first time since July 8.

“Making sure we have enough time to evaluate the impact, movement between steps will be spaced at least three weeks apart,” Mr Andrews said.

Meanwhile, face masks will be required outside the home for some time to come, with Mr Andrews announcing on Sunday that face shields would no longer be a permitted form of face covering in Victoria.

When the rule was first enforced in regional Victoria on August 3, forms of face coverings other than a mask were allowed.

“Some of the concessions we made as we adjusted to this new normal — things like wearing a scarf or a bandana or a face shield — will no longer apply,” Mr Andrews said.

“Victorians will now be required to wear a fitted face mask, covering the nose and mouth.

“As I’ve said before, wearing a face covering is a small sacrifice — but it makes a huge difference in keeping all of us safe.”

A face shield may still be worn but must now be accompanied with a fitted face mask.

For more information on the reopening roadmap, visit coronavirus.vic.gov.au/coronavirus-covid-19-reopening-roadmap-regional-victoria