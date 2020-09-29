Ethnic Council holds school holiday sessions for Shepparton families

Greater Shepparton youngsters coloured, pasted and mixed up a storm when the Ethnic Council of Shepparton recently held a virtual school holiday program.

The sessions were held as part of the Ethnic Council's monthly Friendship Cafe program, which offers a platform for women from new and emerging communities to connect online.

With members eager for new activities to do with the kids in the holidays, PLAY grp founder Renee Quinn, who offers local sensory play programs, jumped online to host two sessions.

More than 20 children attended, creating necklaces and pictures out of coloured pasta and using conditioner and cornflour to make playdough.

“Just the enthusiasm from the children and the families was my biggest positive,” Ms Quinn said.

“The families were super-engaged in the sessions. By the end I was trying to wrap up, but they didn't want to leave.”

Renee Quinn is the founder of local sensory play and children's yoga organisation PLAY grp.

Friendship Cafe organiser Aleena Qazikhil said children treasured the opportunity to interact with other kids and get creative.

“Because of isolation, children have been using a lot of technology and getting really bored of it,” she said.

“We wanted to offer a chance for families to do something creative together, instead.

“It's good for the parents as well, as it gives them a chance to spend some quality time with their children.”

Families from Afghanistan, Sudan and the Philippines were among those who attended.

“It was also a great chance for families to practise English,” Ms Qazikhil said.

“We definitely hope to do more sessions like this in the future.”