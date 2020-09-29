$4.73 million for Shepparton roads

Five Shepparton road projects will receive $4.73 million in federal funding including $1.44 million for the fourth stage of the Welsford St upgrades.

The works include building a dual southbound right-hand turning lane from Welsford onto Fryers St, easing truck and traffic flow through to the Peter Ross-Edwards Causeway.

A bulk of the $4.73 million will be distributed through the Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program. The funding agreement is dollar-for-dollar with Greater Shepparton City Council.

As part of the federal funding, traffic lights would replace the roundabout at Andrew Fairley Ave, Lockwood Rd and Old Dookie Rd — near the SPC entrance.

The T-intersection at the corner of Wheeler St and New Dookie Rd will also have traffic lights installed to increase safety for trucks near the Shepparton Saleyards.

A slip road will be built on the corner of Florence St and the Benalla Rd to increase safety.

The Federal Government will spend about $740,000 toward remediation works at the Watt Rd Bridge in Mooroopna that will increase the load limit from three tonnes to 10. The works are expected to increase the lifespan of the bridge by a further 10 years.

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said it would be vital funding for the dilapidated bridge.

“This is a bridge that is in serious need of an upgrade; we're seeing it needs reinforcements because of its increasing important to the area,” he said.

“It has been a council priority a number of years. This funding is timely as a lot of the projects, as I understand, are pretty much shovel ready.

“Council has been waiting for the money and it gives us an opportunity to continue civil works as we start to come out of COVID.”

Council chief executive Peter Harriot said the Welsford St designs were being finalised.

“This is one of the busiest intersections in our city, with Welsford Street at 17,000 vehicles per day and Fryers Street 14,000 vehicles per day based on a 2015 vehicle study,” he said.

Improvements for this intersection will assist with traffic congestion and improved safety for our residents.”

Outside of Greater Shepparton the Moira Shire received $659,000 for a new higher capacity Wrights Rd bridge in Barmah.

Strathbogie Shire received $600,000 for bridge upgrades at the Nagambie Locksley Rd Charles Creek crossing.

Campaspe Shire received $773,500 for four heavy vehicle and bridge projects.

Construction must start within 12 months of being funded.