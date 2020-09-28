News

Tatura zero carbon plan template hope

By John Lewis

Terry Court and Gregg Smith are members of the Zero Carbon Tatura Working Group which wants the town to have zero carbon emissions by 2030.

The leader of community-based group Zero Carbon Tatura hopes the project can become a template for other small towns in the Greater Shepparton district.

Environmental advocate Terry Court said the recently-released plan aimed to reduce local carbon emissions in Tatura and show how other communities could transition to enable a low carbon lifestyle.

“Tatura is a vibrant and diverse community dependent on a resilient and prosperous agricultural industry,” he said.

However, he was concerned that continued fossil fuel use would bring on increased warming and extreme weather events which would impact the health, wellbeing and prosperity of the Tatura community.

“Action is the best antidote to despair,” Mr Court said.

“Being conscious of the immensity of climate change could bring on a sense of helplessness, so ZCT is considering several ideas for action.”

He said plan had “six pillars” for action: energy (electricity and gas); buildings (energy efficiency for all residential, rentals and businesses); industry (building and processes); transport (passenger and heavy vehicles); agriculture (irrigated and drylands); and waste.

He said a 2017 emissions report for the City of Greater Shepparton put electricity emissions for the city at 46 per cent, agriculture 23 per cent, transport 21 per cent, gas at eight per cent and waste at two per cent.

Mr Court said the 10-year plan to reduce Tatura's carbon emissions showed residents, businesses, industry and farmers how they could reduce their energy use and cut their costs.

“This could become an example to the whole of Greater Shepparton,” he said.

The ZCT plan is being developed by a volunteer working group, comprising members from Tatura Community House, Transition Tatura, Tatura Community Plan and GV Community Energy.

Mr Court can be contacted via email at [email protected]

