Barooga designer inspired by Australiana

Millie Hocking's obsession with native Australian flora and fauna bursts through her kaleidoscopic creations.

The 21-year-old designer's signature style blends her passion for nature and sustainability in each of her vibrant and thoughtfully hand-made pieces.

“I love being out in the garden or seeing a new flower,” Ms Hocking said.

“It fills me with joy and that’s what I want for my work.

“Sustainability is so important to me because I love the flowers and the animals of Australia and I want to protect that.”

Millie Hocking of The Shy Fox.

Growing up on a farm on the outskirts of Barooga, Ms Hocking fondly remembers time spent crafting with her mum, Nicole Hocking.

“I have always been creative — from cooking to scrapbooking and anything else I could have a go at,” she said.

“My mum was a big influence and we spent our time together crafting. And I loved sewing and art in school. It was one of my favourite classes.”

Straight out of secondary school, Ms Hocking launched The Shy Fox.

It started slowly as a tactile outlet for her creativity as she earnt a Bachelor of Creative Arts and Design at Charles Sturt University.

And it was there Ms Hocking cemented her mission to create a better world in which to live.

“There was a job opportunity for sustainability advisor for the Wagga campus and I discovered my passion for sustainability,” she said.

“I missed out on the job but started upcycling clothing.”

Millie Hocking of The Shy Fox.

The Shy Fox has now grown to include a range of colourful textile pieces including screen printed tea towels, brooches, upcycled clothing, and embroidery kits.

Ms Hocking's upcycling clothing workshops and kits educate and inspire people to reduce their clothing and textile waste by creating one-of-a kind pieces.

Now living in Wagga Wagga, Ms Hocking described her studio as organised chaos.

“It is filled with materials, post cards and inspiration from artists I look up to such as Jenny Kee, Ken Done and May Gibbs,” she said.

But it is her mum Nicole who Ms Hocking looks up to most.

“My mum has been my number one help,” she said.

“She has been there for markets, new products, helping me every step of the way. I could not have done it without her help, support and inspiration.”

Millie Hocking of The Shy Fox.

From humble beginnings, Ms Hocking's designs are now stocked in three stores in Wagga, one in Canberra and of course at her mum's store, Floral Love Cobram.

“It has grown so much as I have,” Ms Hocking said.

“I didn’t know too much about business, marketing or products and I really learnt along the way.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has halted markets, Ms Hocking has not stopped designing.

“I have had some lovely customers who have bought embroidery kits to keep them busy,” she said.

“I have collaborated with the Wagga art gallery to create online workshops for people to start upcycling at home.

“I have been really grateful for my part-time job keeping me going through this hard time.”

Millie Hocking of The Shy Fox.

Ms Hocking is looking forward to 2021 and plans to go bigger and better with markets, workshops and exhibitions.

See more of Millie Hocking's creations on Instagram at @theshy_fox

More local news

Cobram Agricultural Show to go online next month

Moira Youth lands big name for FReeZA Friday Feels session

Buttons is on the mend thanks to Strathmerton owner