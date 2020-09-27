Echuca chronic pain sufferer raises $10,000 for Brain Foundation

FROM the outside, Skye Davis looks like a normal, healthy person.

But inside, the Echuca grandmother is screaming in agony. Living with trigeminal neuralgia, Ms Davis lives every day in constant pain.

TN is a chronic pain condition caused when the trigeminal nerve in the face is compressed by a blood vessel, distorting its messages.

“It feels like my face is on fire or like 1000 knives are cutting through my skin,” she said.

It hurts to talk, smile, eat and brush her teeth — and even the light touch of a breeze can cause agonising pain.

“It’s debilitating. I’m exhausted fighting this pain. I don’t sleep and then I’m tired during the day.”

Yet, there are three constants in Ms Davis's life that get her up every morning: Her children, her grandson and her fight to find a cure for this invisible disease.

“There is no research for doctors to study, so how can they help me? So, I’ll help them help me,” she said.

Ms Davis was diagnosed with the neural disease in 2012 on her 34th birthday.

Trigeminal neuralgia sufferer Skye Davis, with the help of friend Peta Cameron, has raised $10,000 for the Brain Foundation.

Soon realising there was almost no public awareness or fundraising to help in the research of the condition, Ms Davis launched local not-for-profit Fighting TN in 2018.

Almost three years later, she and best friend Peta Cameron have raised $10,000 for the Brain Foundation’s TN research.

“I’m ecstatic with our efforts,” Ms Davis said.

“I thought $10,000 was unrealistic. I thought it would take us 20 years. But we really couldn’t have done it without the Echuca-Moama community and our family and friends pitching in.”

Ms Davis and Ms Cameron have been selling Fighting TN headskinz (tubular bandanas), wristbands and beanies as well as holding raffles, sausage sizzles and online auctions to raise money.

“We’ve had local sales as well as from Sweden, America, the US and China,” Ms Davis said.

“Because of COVID-19, we're selling out of headskinz as people are using them as face masks.”

Brain Foundation chief executive Trevor Thompson said given the foundation received no government funding, as well as the global circumstances, the money raised was more valuable than Ms Davis realised.

“Skye's efforts are able to jump-start research when the call goes out alerting researchers that money is available for research in this area,” he said.

“The money will be tagged for research into that particular area of research and closely related areas such as migraine and headache research. One discovery in one area often leads to findings in other closely related areas.”

Mr Thompson said Australian researchers across the country depended on donations to continue their invaluable research work.

“The chances are you or someone you love has been touched by a brain disorder, disease or injury and that's why supporters and fundraisers like Skye’s are so vital to the work of the BF,” he said.

Ms Davis said the past eight years had been torturous, with brain surgery, neurology visits and medication doing little to ease her pain.

“It first only affected one side of my face, but now it’s both sides,” she said.

One year, it all became too much.

“I stopped doing anything for 12 months once and was in bed for most of that time,” she said.

“It was a terrible time. I don’t want to go back there. I don’t want to be stuck in bed again. I’ve got too much to do.”

Ms Davis’s fight has given her a purpose, and since it began she has discovered she is not alone — having found several people in Echuca-Moama with the same condition.

“I have this sheer determination that I’ve got to beat this,” she said.

“I’m not stopping.”

Ms Davis is encouraging people to buy Fighting TN merchandise, including a newly released cap, to help with her fundraising efforts.

They can be purchased at Pete’s Takeaway in Ogilvie Ave, or by visiting the fightingtn Facebook page or the website at fightingtn.com.au

A virtual sausage sizzle fundraiser is also being held on October 7, with details on the Facebook page.

