Local religious organisations “forgotten” in reopening roadmap to date

Greater Shepparton religious leaders are urging more equity in the loosening of COVID-19 restrictions, feeling places of worship have been "forgotten" in the reopening roadmap.

While cafes, restaurants and pubs are currently allowed to serve up to 10 patrons indoors and up to 50 outdoors, it's a vastly different story for religious venues.

These buildings must remain closed for religious ceremonies but can open for private worship — however, only one household or a household bubble of up to five people can attend, plus a faith leader.

Outdoor religious gatherings (but not ceremonies) are allowed for up to 10 people plus one faith leader.

While many local organisations are live-streaming services, the number of people allowed to support the live-streaming is capped at five.

The restrictions are much tighter than they were during the first wave in April, when live-streamed services could be attended by "people necessary to conduct and live-stream the service".

Life Church Mooroopna pastor Matt Briggs said recording services for his congregation of 230 people had been a "real challenge".

“We're quite a contemporary church, so we'd usually have a full band, plus people doing sound, lighting and editing,” he said.

“During the first wave, we'd have up to 12 people there for live-streaming, but now we're down to just five.”

To comply with restrictions, the church has been recording a band of three people with one person on sound and one on tech, and any speakers recording their section later.

Mr Briggs felt there had been inconsistencies with the reopening roadmap when it came to places of worship.

“The government's got to do what it's got to do,” he said.

“But the most disappointing aspect is that the loosening of restrictions are not consistent across the board.”

St Brendan's Church, Shepparton.

Father Joe Taylor from St Brendan's Parish Shepparton hoped eased restrictions would be just around the corner.

“I'm a bit frustrated they haven't changed yet, to be honest,” he said.

“But the bottom line is, we want to keep people safe. Every life matters, whether they're 10 or 110.”

Nabi Akram Mosque's Ali Murad said the local place of worship, which drew up to 500 people to prayers in normal times, remained closed.

“I feel we should have been allowed to open sooner. But we're just waiting. Everyone is waiting,” he said.

“But if 10 people were allowed, it's still not enough for us to open.

“We don't want to nominate who can and can't come to pray, so it's easier just to stay closed.”

But while most venues may remain closed, that hasn't stopped local religious organisations from connecting with their congregations via other means.

Life Church Mooroopna has been live-streaming two services each Sunday — the first at 10 am and the second, an African service, at 3 pm — in addition to connecting over Facebook.

The Nabi Akram Mosque has been staying in touch with its community on Facebook and via Zoom.

And St Brendan's has been posting messages of encouragement on Facebook each day, shared by Father Joe and pastoral associate Anthony Kilmartin.

The local church has also been mailing out bulletins and conducting small weddings, funerals and baptisms in compliance with regulations.

“We miss everyone so much, isolation has been so tough,” Father Joe said.

“But we look forward to the day we can meet safely again.”

To connect with St Brendan's Parish, call 5821 2633 or visit the St Brendan's Parish Shepparton Facebook page.

Life Church can offer prayer or practical support through its care program or op shop, and can be contacted at lifechurchacc.org.au or by phoning 5825 3938.

To chat to someone at the Nabi Akram Mosque, call 0421 814 425.