Barooga’s Blake Berry remembered

By Jessica Ball

Two-year-old Blake Berry drowned at his family's Barooga home on Wednesday.

Blake may have been the youngest of the four Berry siblings — but he was the boss.

The two-year-old boy has been remembered for his cheeky personality after he tragically drowned on Wednesday at his family's Barooga home.

Born on February 9, 2018, parents Sally and Adam and siblings Nathan, Kate and Emily immediately fell in love with the youngest member of the family.

Aunt Abby Morris described her blond-haired, blue-eyed nephew as her ‘Dennis the Menace’ who loved cars and trucks.

“He was a real little boy; was always busy and was starting to become a real chatterbox,” Abby said.

“Blake was always up for a dance, and loved music."

Abby and her sister Kayla Morris started a Go Fund Me fundraiser to help the community wrap their arms around the family.

Kayla said the donations would go towards a funeral to celebrate Blake's short life and to create a memorial area on the family's property.

“One can only imagine the shock, pain, grief and loss Blake's family are experiencing during this time,” Kayla said.

“I have set up this page to help with the unexpected expenses of Blake's funeral so this precious baby can have a farewell as beautiful as he was.

“Also to take some of the pressure off his grieving family.

“On behalf of Blake's family and extended family, any contribution will be received with love and appreciation.”

More than $7500 has been pledged within two days with the goal set at $10,000.

“We are overwhelmed with the support and love shown for baby Blake,” the family said.

“We thank you all so much for your donations, compassion and kindness. It will never be forgotten.”

To donate head to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-give-baby-blake-his-goodbye

