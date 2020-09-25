News

26 cars dumped in bushland around Shepparton in seven months

By Monique Preston

Freer's Panel Works tow truck driver Kane Lines with some of the burnt-out cars removed from Gemmill Swamp Wildlife Reserve.

Twenty-six dumped cars have been pulled from bushland in the Shepparton area in the past two weeks.

The cars, which were on Parks Victoria and Greater Shepparton City Council managed land, had been dumped in areas including Gemmill Swamp in Mooroopna during the past seven months.

Parks Victoria ordered the clean-up of the vehicles, which included many cars which had been burnt out.

It will also help remove other cars in the Wheller Rd area in Shepparton on land managed by other agencies.

Parks Victoria area chief ranger Jessica Reid said cars and other rubbish were a regular occurrence in the region.

“It is disappointing to see dumped rubbish in our beautiful parks around Shepparton and Mooroopna, especially cars which can have a significant impact on the environment, including wildlife and waterways,” Ms Reid said.

"Removing dumped and burnt-out cars is unfortunately a regular occurrence around Shepparton.”

Parks Victoria said dumped rubbish and cars were an issue in parks across the state, however Shepparton did have quite a high rate of dumped cars compared to the average.

Regular patrols by staff, covert cameras and intelligence-gathering are being undertaken to deter car dumping and other illegal behaviour, according to Parks Victoria.

People who see dumped cars or other rubbish are asked to phone Parks Victoria on 131 963 or email [email protected] to report it.

