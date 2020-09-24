News

GOTAFE health talk still pumping

By John Lewis

GOTAFE's Health Conference goes online for the first time today as part of the two-week student orientation showcase.

The annual GOTAFE Health Conference takes place online today as part of the institution's two-week showcase of courses for prospective students.

The day will feature information and key speakers in a variety of sessions on nursing, allied health, sport and recreation, mental health, community services, pathology and aged care.

Program highlights include keynote speeches on building resilience, mindset and performance; an interactive tour of GOTAFE's synthetic cadaver; a multi-disciplinary crash scene simulation by Goulburn Valley Health to show how many roles work together within the health industry; and a panel discussion about community services.

GOTAFE chief executive Travis Heeney said the health conference was an example of the organisation's support for regional communities during the COVID-19 recovery.

“The event is all about providing information to our current and prospective students as well as our wider GOTAFE community. Our trainers and support staff will be on hand to provide insight and field questions,” Mr Heeney said.

GOTAFE's health, wellbeing and community services director Helen Ryan said with a drastically changing workforce landscape for the recovery post-COVID-19, health would be thrust into the spotlight as one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries.

“We’re already seeing an enormous demand for skilled workers across a range of health fields, especially in regional areas,” Ms Ryan said.

Today's event takes place via online meeting platform Zoom from 10 am with registrations available from https://www.gotafe.vic.edu.au/whats-on/events/health-conference

