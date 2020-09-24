News

The Spanish Flu

By John Lewis

People preparing for the Spanish flu in Brisbane, 1919. Picture: AAP.

The Spanish flu, also known as the influenza pandemic, lasted from from February 1918 to April 1920. It infected 500 million people — about a third of the world's population at the time — in four successive waves. The death toll is estimated to have been somewhere between 17 million and 50 million, making it one of the deadliest pandemics in human history.

“Up to 15,000 Australians died from the influenza pandemic in 1919 — equivalent to the number who died on active service every year throughout World War I. For a nation of five million people, the impact was shocking.” — Dr Peter Hobbins, Sydney University.

