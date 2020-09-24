How locals can care for people with dementia through COVID-19 and beyond

In her seven years in aged care, Gabrielle Bush has witnessed the most heartbreaking impacts of dementia first-hand.

She’s heard 90-year-old residents crying out for their mothers.

She’s watched families struggling to connect with loved ones who no longer seem to be present in the room.

And she’s cared for the forgotten ones — those waiting for visitors that may never come.

But most recently, Ms Bush has helped guide residents through the perilous waters of a pandemic as one of the managers on duty at local aged care facility Maculata Place.

A Shepparton Villages care manager normally based at Hakea Lodge, Ms Bush stepped into the temporary role at Maculata Place after the home was recently linked to a coronavirus outbreak.

In a widely-praised response, the organisation snapped into action as soon as the first case — a staff member at the home — was announced on August 7.

This was followed by another staff member, one resident and 14 close contacts not connected with the organisation contracting the virus.

After four weeks of containment and contact tracing efforts, the home was finally given the all-clear on September 8 to move to active surveillance after a fourth round of COVID-19 testing returned negative results for all residents and staff.

But after a solid month in isolation, residents with dementia are still struggling to come to terms with the changing world around them.

“With our really high-care dementia people, isolation was not possible, as they are naturally wandering personalities,” Ms Bush said.

“So we had to protect that environment, limiting the number of staff and siloing people into that environment as best we could so we weren’t cross-contaminating.

“However, we found the greatest problem was our personal protective equipment (PPE). We had a lot of residents who were quite frightened by it and couldn’t hear us or see our facial expressions due to our masks and face shields.”

Shepparton Villages care manager Gabrielle Bush helped look after residents during a COVID-19 outbreak at Maculata Place.

Residents with dementia in mainstream care were also hugely impacted, with Department of Health and Human Services guidelines requiring them to stay in their rooms.

“They weren’t locked in their room, but they were isolated,” Ms Bush said.

“While staff dropped into their rooms many times a day and offered things for them to do, in the end the isolation and loneliness became quite challenging and depressing.”

Ms Bush said it was “challenging” being unable to offer the usual level of interaction to residents.

“We tried to make it as painless for them as possible,” she said.

“We'd just explain that we were trying to keep them safe.”

Working in mental health for most of her life, Ms Bush moved into dementia care seven years ago, believing it was the “most underrepresented disease” in all healthcare.

Ms Bush estimates at least half of Shepparton Villages’ 301 residents in residential care have dementia in some form.

This doesn’t include the 18 acute residents currently at Bertram House, who all live with high-care dementia.

Dementia symptoms come in a vast spectrum.

“It can start with subtle signs, such as not being able to remember certain things they’ve known for a very long time, or forgetting names or where they live,” Ms Bush said.

“Or it can go to the extreme, where people are quite debilitated to the point they’ve forgotten how to eat or swallow.”

Ms Bush said the greatest heartbreak — prior to the COVID-19 lockdowns which currently prevent visitation — was when residents’ loved ones stopped dropping in.

“It can be quite confronting for the visitor to be around a loved one with dementia — but it’s also very sad for the person not to have contact with loved ones,” she said.

“Even if a visit is short, it’s still contact.”

When interacting with someone with dementia, it is important to speak clearly and slowly and listen actively and patiently to responses, acknowledging what the person has said.

It’s also crucial to avoid patronising the person, or ridiculing what they say.

“Just try to be compassionate,” Ms Bush said.

“And remember, if they say anything harsh or out of character, it’s the illness talking, not them.”

Ms Bush encouraged anyone just diagnosed with dementia — as well as their loved ones — to access as many support services as they could.

“Speak to your GP, speak to others who have gone through this process,” she said.

“Because not feeling alone is really vital.”