Final salute to a veteran soldier, farmer and father

Obituary: Norman Lindsay Peace 1923 - 2020.

A proud World War II veteran, farmer and much-loved school bus driver has been remembered as a loving family man who led a long and busy life.

Norman Peace lived up to his name and died peacefully aged 96 years surrounded by family in Shepparton on Monday, September 14.

Daughter Cheryl Heywood said her father was a patriotic Australian and an attentive father.

“He always made himself available for us. He drove me to all the Christmas parties and social events. He was always neatly dressed and insisted on being on time,” she said.

But he could also be a strict dad.

“He never drank or smoked. I remember when I thought I might try smoking I went down the paddock with a friend to light a cigarette and I spotted him with a pair of binoculars checking us out,” Mrs Heywood said.

Norman Lindsay Peace was born at Cohuna in 1923 and grew up as one of four children on a dairy farm at Horfield, near Leitchville.

He left school at 14 to work on his uncle's nearby dairy farm, earning 25 shillings a week.

A motor enthusiast all his life, Norman learned to drive as a young teenager. But as a young man he often drove a horse and gig to local dances.

In 1941 as the Japanese threatened to invade Australia, Norman was 18 years and nine months of age when he enlisted in the army to serve his country — just as his father Fred had done in World War I.

Norm Peace was 18 years old when he joined the AIF.

After training at Frankston he left Sydney on the converted troop ship Queen Elizabeth bound for Western Australia, where he spent a year as a driver for staff officers.

In 1944, Norman found himself in the cargo hold of a ship headed for the small island of

Morotai, then part of the Dutch East Indies. Now a Lance Corporal, Norman was there to help stop the Japanese advance. He rode Harley Davidson and Indian motorcycles as a dispatch rider for the allied military headquarters in Morotai.

In an interview published in the Shepparton News published in November last year, Norman said as a teetotaller he discovered a nice little earner during his time on Morotai.

“We used to get a beer ration and I sold mine to the Yanks,” he said.

Norm Peace (kneeling far right) with AIF mates during training at Balcombe near Frankston, about 1943.

After his discharge in October 1946, Norman had nearly 600 pounds in the bank. He married his Cohuna sweetheart, Mavis, in 1948.

Norman successfully applied for a Soldier Settlement dairy block of 47 ha at Katunga, which he and Mavis grew to a herd of 90 cows.

Sons Greg and Lindsay said they had fond memories of their father using his self-taught welding skills to make power poles from the road to their house.

His love for cars found a new outlet when he took up motor racing in an FH Holden with a Repco high-powered head. He raced at Undera, Tarrawingee, the Hume Circuit and and Phillip Island.

Mrs Heywood said her father was also a skilled self-taught musician — playing drums for a Cobram dance band for 22 years.

He also played the harmonica and squeeze-box around Shepparton nursing homes after he sold the farm in 1979.

Norm and Mavis Peace on their 50th wedding anniversary in 1998.

Mrs Heywood said her father always wanted to drive a school bus and in his retirement he approached Eric Jacobson in Mooroopna for a driving job.

She said Norman drove the Arcadia school bus run for Jacobson's for 14 years, and also took on carting work, before giving up driving work in his 70s.

“He had a good work ethic and was very fussy. He treated all the vehicles as his own,” she said.

She said her father enjoyed a special relationship with the Jacobson family over many years.

Jodi Jacobson confirmed Norman's dedication and enjoyment of his bus driving job.

“He took a lot of pride in his work and he looked out for everyone. And he was respected and loved by all the children and families,” Ms Jacobson said.

“He was a true gentleman who loved life and people and he was always interested in what was happening. He still checked into the workshop regularly, many years after he retired,” she said.

Son Lindsay said his father was loved and respected and had many connections in the Shepparton community.

“He was very caring. He would talk to anybody and was very well-liked,” he said.

Norm Peace leaves behind 27 descendants, including his children Cheryl, Lindsay, Greg and John, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mavis.