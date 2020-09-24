News

Shepparton photographer captures life on the farm

By Jessica Ball

July: Candice Watson captured her little cousin jumping in a puddle with Russell the farm dog looking on. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

1 of 1

Vivid memories of growing up on her uncle's Zeerust farm were the inspiration behind Candice Watson's latest project.

The Shepparton photographer had always gravitated towards capturing life on the land in her spare time and as the global pandemic halted her normal wedding, family and business work she turned her focus to combining those passions.

As a way to support her small business during these tough times, Ms Watson created a calendar titled The Farm we call home.

Cattle from Yella Rose Ranch! in Millbrook feature on the cover of Candice Watson's The Farm we call home 2021 calendar. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

The 26-year-old said being surrounded by the vast outdoor spaces had always made her happy.

“As kids we were hardly ever inside unless it was dinner time,” Ms Watson said.

“Being on a farm it pushes your imagination and I'm grateful for that.”

Shepparton photographer Candice Watson has created a calendar of her photos she has taken on the land.

From sunsets and sunrises to animals, Ms Watson enjoys the challenging of capturing a fleeting moment in time.

“Going out on the farm, it's just so spontaneous,” she said.

“You can't pose them, so you don't know what you're going to get — sometimes when you get back to the computer you think, ‘I can't believe I got that shot'.”

August: A shot of a bull captured when out walking in the paddocks on a frosty morning at her aunty's neighbour's farm. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

And that's exactly how Jackson the kelpie became Mr January.

“Before COVID I went out to a friend's house to take photos of her and her horses and she said her dog could jump the gate and I just had to get the shot,” Ms Watson said.

January: Ashlee Slavich's kelpie Jackson clearing the gate with ease. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

See more of Ms Watson's images @_candicewatsonphotography_ on Instagram.

More local news

Dance studios desperate for government lifeline

Shepparton make-up artist goes viral on TikTok

Latest articles

National

Uncle found guilty of revenge murder

An uncle has been found guilty of murder for organising and financing the shooting of a 15-year-old boy as he slept in his bed at his Sydney home

AAP Newswire
National

Unemployed bracing for $300 JobSeeker cut

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is promising a suite of initiatives to get people back into work as he prepares to hand down the federal budget in two weeks’ time.

AAP Newswire
National

Ministers lay blame for hotels on DHHS

Senior government ministers have claimed the health department was in charge of Victoria’s hotel quarantine, which led to the state’s second coronavirus wave.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Child drowns in Barooga

New South Wales police have confirmed a two-year-old boy drowned in Barooga on Wednesday afternoon.

Morgan Dyer
News

Police block fast food car park after reports of hoon drivers

Shepparton police will be cracking down on hooning and antisocial behaviour around town in the coming weeks.

Lachlan Durling
News

Peter Starkie dies after ladder accident in Shepparton

The band was known for hit songs including Living in the 70s and Horror Movie

Morgan Dyer