Shepparton photographer captures life on the farm

Vivid memories of growing up on her uncle's Zeerust farm were the inspiration behind Candice Watson's latest project.

The Shepparton photographer had always gravitated towards capturing life on the land in her spare time and as the global pandemic halted her normal wedding, family and business work she turned her focus to combining those passions.

As a way to support her small business during these tough times, Ms Watson created a calendar titled The Farm we call home.

Cattle from Yella Rose Ranch! in Millbrook feature on the cover of Candice Watson's The Farm we call home 2021 calendar. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

The 26-year-old said being surrounded by the vast outdoor spaces had always made her happy.

“As kids we were hardly ever inside unless it was dinner time,” Ms Watson said.

“Being on a farm it pushes your imagination and I'm grateful for that.”

Shepparton photographer Candice Watson has created a calendar of her photos she has taken on the land.

From sunsets and sunrises to animals, Ms Watson enjoys the challenging of capturing a fleeting moment in time.

“Going out on the farm, it's just so spontaneous,” she said.

“You can't pose them, so you don't know what you're going to get — sometimes when you get back to the computer you think, ‘I can't believe I got that shot'.”

August: A shot of a bull captured when out walking in the paddocks on a frosty morning at her aunty's neighbour's farm. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

And that's exactly how Jackson the kelpie became Mr January.

“Before COVID I went out to a friend's house to take photos of her and her horses and she said her dog could jump the gate and I just had to get the shot,” Ms Watson said.

January: Ashlee Slavich's kelpie Jackson clearing the gate with ease. Photo: Candice Watson Photography.

See more of Ms Watson's images @_candicewatsonphotography_ on Instagram.

