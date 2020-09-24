“Educate yourself about dementia”: Shepparton Villages CEO calls for greater awareness

The rising number of Australians living with dementia has prompted calls for locals to educate themselves on the illness and help dismantle stigma surrounding the condition.

This Dementia Action Week, Shepparton Villages chief executive Veronica Jamison said locals played a vital role in creating an inclusive environment for people with the condition.

“Dementia needs to become a bigger focus in the community, because of the large numbers of people that experience it,” Ms Jamison said.

“It doesn't take that much to educate yourself about dementia and some of the things you can do to create a dementia-friendly environment.”

Described as the “chronic disease of the 21st century”, dementia is the second leading cause of death in Australia.

It’s estimated 250 people join the dementia population every day, with a staggering three in 10 people over the age of 85 predicted to live with the condition.

And this is only set to rise — without a major medical breakthrough, the number of Australians with this diagnosis is expected to increase from 447,000 to almost 1.1 million by 2058.

But despite these alarming figures, research shows there is a widespread lack of knowledge about the condition, to the point it has become shrouded in stigma.

People with the illness can be seen as having little or no quality of life, putting a strain on relationships and causing friends and family to withdraw.

This can lead to feelings of abandonment or isolation.

Feelings of shame can also prevent people from receiving an early diagnosis, seeking medical treatment for symptoms, making plans for the future or developing a support system.

“As a community, we need to ensure we don’t discriminate against or exclude people with dementia,” Ms Jamison said.

“They can be excluded because we don’t understand the condition, or because we can feel we don’t have time to include someone with dementia.

“But people with dementia are still people — they can sense when they are being avoided, and this can have a huge impact on their mental health.”

Carers can also be the collateral damage of the stigma surrounding dementia.

“People who care for those with dementia can try to cover it up initially,” Ms Jamison said.

“This can lead to carer burnout, as they're so busy caring for the person because they don't want other people to know there's a problem.”

Ms Jamison said this could make it tough for carers to reach out for help.

“But this is one of the key messages we want to get out there — it's okay to ask for help,” she said.

“And there is plenty of help available.”