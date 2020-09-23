Kyabram ANZ branch to close in March, 2021

KYABRAM’S ANZ Bank branch is set to close on March 18, 2021.

In an email sent out to customers on September 18, ANZ confirmed the closure was due to customers’ preference to do their banking via apps, through internet banking and call centres.

ANZ Victoria general manager Michael Wake said the emergence of more convenient banking methods made operating a branch unsustainable.

“Each year we see a 10 per cent reduction in customer transactions, while demand in non-branch roles such as customer contact centres and our hardship team have grown dramatically,” he said.

Mr Wake said while the news may come as disappointing, ANZ was determined to make its customers’ transition to alternate banking methods as smooth as possible.

“We are writing to customers to let them know about the closure, which is about six months away. This will allow time for us to work with them on alternative banking methods, including online, telephone and mobile banking,” he said.

“We will work individually with our vulnerable customers to help them with alternative branches, digital options and using the contact centre more. Customers who wish to continue face-to-face banking can do so at our Shepparton branch.

“We will retain dedicated agribusiness and commercial managers in the region who will continue to deliver specialist services to our agricultural and business customers.

“While there is a clear trend of services moving online, including services such as Medicare and the Australian Taxation Office, we recognise the transition will be more challenging for some customers.”

Mr Wake said ANZ planned on transferring staff to other roles within the company.

“We recently announced the closure to staff, and we are making every effort to find redeployment opportunities within the bank,” he said.

“We are seeking to retain as many employees possible through helping them move into a range of new roles across ANZ where our customers need us most right now, such as our call centre, customer resolution and hardship teams.”

