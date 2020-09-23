Online learner test for Victorians in a few months

Victorians may be able to do their learner permit test online in just a matter of months, according to Victorian Roads Minister Ben Carroll.

The news comes as VicRoads resumed all driver's licence and learner permit tests across regional Victoria on Monday, September 21, amid a backlog of about 5000 people waiting to do tests.

In response to growing concerns that in-person learner's tests disproportionately disadvantaged regional Victorians, Mr Carroll conceded it was time the test was done online.

“I do think the time has come for the learner permit to be done online,” he told ABC radio.

“I think it needs to be done without any risks to it, and I think it can be done without any risks.”

Two Shepparton parents, David and Kristen Doherty, have been a driving force behind the push to take the learner's test online.

Long wait: Shepparton's Kristen and David Doherty are calling for the learner permit test to go online after their daughter, Gabrielle, was told she'd have to wait a year. Pictured are Kristen and Gabrielle.

Earlier this year, they started a petition after their daughter, Gabrielle, was told she would have to wait until early 2021 to book her learner's test.

Mr Doherty said the timing would make it difficult for Gabrielle to clock 120 hours of practice while doing year 12 before joining the workforce or university, which would require her to drive.

Although Gabrielle has still been unable to book, Mr Doherty said the announcement left him feeling hopeful.

“She might get it (her learner permit) this year,” he said.

“It makes me feel fantastic — I think it’s a really good outcome for the young people of country Victoria who would otherwise be sabotaged from going to uni.”

Mr Carroll said he was "working very hard" to make it happen, and that hopefully in the next few months he would make an announcement.

Long wait: Shepparton's Kristen and David Doherty are calling for the learner permit test to go online after their daughter, Gabrielle, was told she'd have to wait a year. Pictured are David and Gabrielle.

He said the test would be modelled on other jurisdictions in Australia, which allow people to complete their learner's test online at home, with timed answers and other security measures in place.

VicRoads has a backlog of about 5000 people waiting to do driver's tests across regional Victoria.

Mr Carroll said VicRoads would get in touch with every one of those people, having already contacted about 2000 people via SMS as of Tuesday, September 22.

“For people still waiting to make a booking, just please be a little bit patient. We want to deal with the 5000 that are waiting first, and then we're hoping we can resume further bookings from October,” he said.

