Tatura farmers find TikTok fame

In the 1960s when Theodore and Maddalena Lagozzino started farming at Tatura, the phrase ‘tick tock’ meant checking your watch and telling someone to get back to work.

Now their grandsons, third generation farmers Theodore (Theo) and Gerald, are using social media platform TikTok to grow the family business.

It all started last October when the Lagozzinos purchased a 5250P Bale Baron.

The first of its kind to arrive in Australia from Canada, it packs small bales of hay together saving space, time and manual handling.

“It's life-changing,” Theo said.

“It's a lot more practical if you want to stay in the hay game for a long time without blowing your back out or pulling your shoulder.

“Sometimes I wonder what he (Theodore) would think.

“He did it with a horse and cart; in the future our kids will think we were crazy doing it with a Bale Baron and they'll be using other technology far more advance than ours.”

Theo Lagozzino and the Bale Baron that helped Lagozzino's Lucerne And Hay go viral on social media platform TikTok.

The machinery has not just taken the back-breaking work out of hay making, it has gone viral on TikTok.

Four years ago Lagozzino's Lucerne And Hay joined the world of social media and now has 10,000 followers across Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

A short video of the Bale Baron at work amassed 1.5 million views almost overnight.

“It just exploded,” Theo said.

“I was bored one night and I thought, I'll just chuck something on.

“I woke up the next morning, I had 45,000 views and I thought, oh, that's normal I guess, I don't know, I've never used it.

“A few weeks later I thought, I'll do another one again of the Bale Baron.

“All of a sudden you could see people across the world messaging asking questions, it's just starting conversations.”

Theo is not sure why people are so interested in day-to-day farm life, but believes showing them behind the scenes helps build trust in the business.

“I didn't expect that teenagers would be even interested in guys driving tractors. I thought they'd be interested in, I don't know, clubs, girls, music, things like that,” he said.

“Then mothers message me saying ‘oh my goodness, I show my son and daughter this while they're eating their breakfast, it keeps them entertained, thank you'.”

While Theodore and Maddalena supplied hay to their neighbours, the power of social media and the Bale Baron has helped expand the farm Theo and Gerald run with parents Nick and Mary.

“We're now able to reach so many more people,” Theo said.

“It's really unlocked a lot of doors which we never thought possible, like picking up equestrian clubs, people who milk camels — it's just ridiculous.

“Instead of just supplying locally to vets and other places like stockfeed stores we're now being able to supply to NSW and Queensland stockfeed stores.”

You can follow Lagozzino's Lucerne And Hay @hayforsale on TikTok.

More local news

Shepparton make-up artist goes viral on TikTok

The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

Dance studios desperate for government lifeline