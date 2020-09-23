Shepparton brings the love for World Peace Day

Lanterns, candles and doves bearing messages of peace were just some of the images streaming across the virtual airwaves on Monday night for World Peace Day in Greater Shepparton.

Local families along with people as far away as the Philippines logged in for a slightly different rendition of the hugely popular annual Picnic 4 Peace event usually held at Victoria Park Lake, which brings together all corners of Shepparton’s diverse community.

President and co-founder Liz Arcus said about 50 people joined the virtual meeting to share messages of peace written on dove cut-outs, to sing, share poetry and light candles and lanterns.

Family: Mum Mala Palanisamy (middle) with daughters Meena Gunalan (left) and Kashmitraa Gunalan (right).

“It was really special – we’ve had so many messages from people saying it was magical and that they couldn’t believe how many people from different cultures were there,” she said.

“They felt like they’d made new friends.”

Ms Arcus said even though the community was prohibited from meeting in public due to COVID-19 restrictions, about 15 members of the community shared their messages of peace followed by a group sing-along of ‘This Little Peace of Mine'.

“Even though we couldn’t meet in person, we could connect with include people who couldn’t be here physically in Shepparton,” she said.

One of the messages of peace written for Picnic 4 Peace in Shepparton.

Sarah Bint Muhammad from the Philippines joined the meeting from afar, sharing her thoughts about peace and the pandemic.

“I'm appreciating the technology today and how people can connect globally and celebrate the things like world peace,” she said.

“The pandemic can't stop us to gather our hearts.

“Far but not far.”

One family from Sudan living in Shepparton created a branch with doves and the Australian, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags hanging from it, along with home-made lanterns.

Cause for celebration: Amal and Abra Zaid, 8. Mum Nawal Abdulla, Ahemed ,3, and Ibrahim Zaid, with their peace tree and lanterns.

Amal Zaid, daughter of Sudanese parents Nawal Abdulla and Ibrahim Zaid, and her friend Meena Gunalan, both read poems of peace to the live audience.

A peace poem written by Shepparton's Meena Gunalan for Picninc 4 Peace day.

Shepparton musician Adrian Portia also sent in a piece of music which was shared at the event too.

Ms Arcus said those who missed out could watch the recorded event.

Shepparton's Amal Zaid wrote this poem.

“The feeling is still there, we’re still getting messages from people thanking us for sharing these messages of peace,” she said.

●Visit the Picnic 4 Peace Facebook page for the recording and for more information.