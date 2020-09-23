“When can we reopen?”: Local gym owners desperate for clarity on end to restrictions

Goulburn Valley gym owners are pleading for clarity on when they can reopen, as doors remain shut despite eased COVID-19 restrictions for other industries across regional Victoria.

Fitness Australia said it was “extremely disappointed and frustrated” gyms had been overlooked in the Victorian Government’s reopening roadmap to date.

Goulburn Valley Martial Arts owner Mat Reid said after a 20-year career sharing his passion with locals, he might be forced to close the club’s doors due to the ongoing restrictions.

A sole trader, Mr Reid has had to delve into his family’s savings to keep his business afloat, as it haemorrhages $2000 a month in rent and overhead costs.

“To put it bluntly, after five months of zero income and no government assistance, the gym is completely broke,” he said.

“I have spent all my family’s savings to keep it open.

“If I can’t get a further waiving of rent, I will be looking to sell all my equipment and store what is left in the hopes of reopening next year sometime.

“I don't want to close the business, but I also don't want to put myself in the position financially where it could be really detrimental to my family.”

Goulburn Valley Martial Arts owner Mat Reid may be forced to close his business as gyms remain shut under current COVID-19 restrictions.

When the first lockdown hit, Mr Reid, like many other gym-owners in town, thought it would only be for a couple of weeks.

But even when he was finally allowed to reopen, things looked very different.

“We had to halve student numbers to comply with restrictions,” he said.

“And we could pretty much only do personal training stuff – because with martial arts, not only is there contact, but you're closer than 1.5 m even when you're doing pad-work.

“So when we're allowed to open again, I imagine we'll be under the same restrictions – possibly even tighter.”

Tatura gym owner Lisa Niglia said she called Physical Activity Australia after eased restrictions were announced, searching for answers as to why gyms still couldn't reopen.

“They couldn’t understand it, and couldn't even tell me when we’d be able to open again,” Ms Niglia, who has run TAT Studio for the past 13 years, said.

“They said we just have to keep following government directives.

“I’ve put all memberships on hold during this time, so I’m getting no income. And I’m still paying bills and rates to council - there’s been no reduction there.

“The government is saying gyms are ‘highly contagious’, but I disagree with that. At my gym, I've always instilled good hygiene practices.”

While it’s been a brutal few months for the fitness industry, both Ms Niglia and Mr Reid know they’re luckier than many, as they have full-time jobs on the side.

Ms Niglia is a nurse, while Mr Reid works in sales at Burson Auto Parts.

Both started their respective businesses as a labour of love, pouring any profit back into keeping equipment up-to-date.

While offers of financial support have flowed in from Mr Reid's students, he feels he can't accept them, as the funds would only go towards paying rent.

“I’m trying to get some relief from the real estate agents, so we'll see how that pans out,” he said.

Fitness Australia chief executive Barrie Elvish is urging the Victorian Government to allow the safe reopening of gyms, highlighting the value of the sector to the state's health and economy.

“We simply cannot allow the facilities at the heart of our communities to face longer than necessary closures,” he said.

“How can a gym environment, where social distancing, strict hygiene measures and contact tracing can be monitored, be considered a higher risk than cafes and restaurants where you have the broader community gathering in a social setting without formal procedures?

“We firmly believe gyms can reopen safely sooner rather than later, simple as that.”

