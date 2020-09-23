Dance studios desperate for government lifeline

News
Dance studios desperate for government lifelineBy Caitlin Cassidy
Dance Arts Alliance chair Mike Harrison-Lamond says the dance industry in Shepparton — along with the rest the state — will collapse if the Victorian Government does not act immediately.
On September 17, some businesses breathed a sigh of relief and finally opened their doors after months of uncertainty during the lockdown.
But Mr Harrison-Lamond said nothing had changed for dance studios. Instructors are still teaching students online in empty buildings because of a categorisation that lumps dance schools in with gyms.
“It’s been such a rollercoaster and nightmare,” Mr Harrison-Lamond said.
“'In June the Victorian Government acknowledged us as a low-risk activity and we went back in line with schools. Now they think we are the same as gyms; it makes no sense.”
Instructors are calling on the government to reclassify dance schools as creative studios and reopen them in line with classrooms for students aged under 18.
Daphne Learoyd School of Dance principal Roslyn Todd has been running small outdoor classes of 10 students since restrictions eased.
She said the classes had been a huge source of excitement for the girls to connect and interact after weeks at home, but it wasn’t the same as studio lessons, especially as Ms Todd had received no government support.
She said she didn’t understand why dance studios were unable to operate when many group sports had been given the green light.
“I sanitise the girls within an inch of their lives,” she said of the first lockdown.
“Instead of Miss Roz they were calling me Miss Glen 20.”
Shepparton UCANDANCE owner Aliesha Spence said the lack of direction from the government was “causing a lot of anxiety” for her instructors.
“It’s just very unclear — we don’t have any answers,” she said.
She said many of her teachers worked as contractors and were unable to receive JobKeeper.
UCANDANCE has been running Zoom classes in place of physical sessions, but Ms Spence is desperate to get her students back into the studio in preparation for their annual end-of-year concert.
She said for many of the kids dance was the only activity they did outside of school and they were seriously missing the weekly ritual.
“Dance is a safe space and an outlet for these children. They have endured so much this year, they need this — and they need it now,” she said.
“[Some students] come to the studio four days a week, they’ve been coming for, you know, 10 years. They are literally like family. It’s just like another home for them.”
There were no cases of COVID-19 in dance schools when they temporarily reopened in June.
Mr Harrison-Lamond said dance studios were COVID-safe spaces because teachers didn’t have to use equipment for training, and dance already applied formations and measured space between students.
“The reality is that if we can’t open until the end of November, the fact is that most of our students will say it's too much — they can't cope at the moment and they've been getting less and less motivated,” Mr Harrison-Lamond said.
“The majority of students will be turning around and say `I’ll just wait ‘til next year'.
“But if they wait, there may not be a next year for dance studios.”
Before the lockdown, Seymour mother Anthea Forsyth had been driving to Shepparton every week for her three girls to attend ballet and jazz classes at Daphne Learoyd School of Dance.
“They absolutely love it, they look forward to it all week,” she said.
“They get to meet lots of different kids, it’s great for their social skills, and their co-ordination and creativity.”
She said during lockdown, Zuri, 10, Aria, 8, and Elke, 6, had been desperately missing the routine.
“Just that outlet, they just had so much fun, they’d come back with big smiles on their faces and show us their moves,” she said.
To sign the petition to allow dance studios to open, visit bit.ly/3hTmUox