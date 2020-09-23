Dance studios desperate for government lifeline

5370537724001

Dance Arts Alliance chair Mike Harrison-Lamond says the dance industry in Shepparton — along with the rest the state — will collapse if the Victorian Government does not act immediately.

On September 17, some businesses breathed a sigh of relief and finally opened their doors after months of uncertainty during the lockdown.

But Mr Harrison-Lamond said nothing had changed for dance studios. Instructors are still teaching students online in empty buildings because of a categorisation that lumps dance schools in with gyms.

“It’s been such a rollercoaster and nightmare,” Mr Harrison-Lamond said.

“'In June the Victorian Government acknowledged us as a low-risk activity and we went back in line with schools. Now they think we are the same as gyms; it makes no sense.”

Instructors are calling on the government to reclassify dance schools as creative studios and reopen them in line with classrooms for students aged under 18.

Daphne Learoyd School of Dance principal Roslyn Todd has been running small outdoor classes of 10 students since restrictions eased.