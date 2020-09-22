New murals brighten up Tongala Post Office

It was an idea that emerged from the weeds and it’s now looking a whole lot better thanks to a pair of local artists — and the Tongala community.

The Tongala Post Office has become the latest space to join the town’s mural trail after artists Sophie Wilson and Davidson Lopes made their mark on the community herb garden.

For anyone who does not recognise those names, perhaps you know Ms Wilson and Mr Lopes by their artist titles — Sophletta and Bula Temporaria — or by their work around the Shepparton CBD.

The herb garden was the brainchild of Tongala Post Office owner Tyler Stagg, who took over the store last year and wanted to create a space for the town.

And it was all started by a rosemary bush among the weeds in the side garden.

“I said to my wife how cool it would be to have a community herb garden. So I posted on the community Facebook page about it, asking if people would be interested, and people kept bringing in seeds and it grew from that,” he said.

But a blank fence at the back of all that greenery stood out like a sore thumb, until an idea grew.

“It looked a bit dull; I thought it would be good to get some artwork. We planted a lemon tree and decided this would be a bit of space to relax,” Mr Stagg said.

Tongala Post Office owner Tyler Stagg. Photo: Cath Grey

“So when I spoke to Sophie about the artwork, I knew it had to be calm, relaxing and bright.”

Only one problem remained: How to display the artworks.

Enter Rohan Garth and the Weweld Steelworx team, who fabricated and donated steel frames — and their time — that would hold the canvases, mounted by Empire Signs.

And so, with a little help from the community, two blank canvases were mounted on steel frames at the back of the garden and the artists began their work.

Tongala mural artist Sophie Wilson with the artwork she has painted behind the vegetable garden next to the Tongala Post Office. Photo: Cath Grey

For Ms Wilson, it was the opportunity to recognise a chance encounter through her piece, called Family Tree.

“I decided to dedicate it to my grandparents. They met in this building in 1959 when my grandma came to work here for two weeks. And she met Grandpa and they stayed in Tongala,” she said.

“So, for me, this represents family.

“And they came to have a look at it the day I was painting it, just as I had finished it, so they were pretty excited.”

Tongala mural artist Davidson Lopes with the artwork he has painted behind the vegetable garden next to the Tongala Post Office. Photo: Cath Grey

Mr Lopes said his out-of-this-world work, titled Cosmic Seed, was about trust.

“It’s hard to explain. All the relationships from this garden are about trust,” he said.

“When I’m painting, I don’t create a concept to work off. The painting is the concept.

“It’s about looking inside ourselves and about how we’re learning to understand that we’re only a small part of this universe.”

You can see the artists in person at the Tongala Post Office on Cavell St, or follow them on Instagram under their artist names @art_by_sophletta and @bulatemporaria

