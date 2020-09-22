News

Economics expert Quiggin at Wisteria talk

By John Lewis

University of Queensland Professor of Economics John Quiggin is guest speaker at this weekend's Beneath The Wisteria Zoom session.

1 of 1

A former Federal Government adviser will speak on the Australian economy and climate change at this weekend's Beneath the Wisteria online meeting.

Meeting convenor Robert McLean said Queensland University economics professor John Quiggin had produced more than 1500 publications including six books and more than 250 journal articles on decision theory, environmental and production economics and theory of economic growth.

“Prof Quiggin has also written on policy topics including climate change, micro-economic reform, privatisation, employment policy and the management of the Murray-Darling River system,” Mr McLean said.

He said Prof Quiggin had a direct link with Shepparton as his family once had a timber yard east of the city, and Quiggin Crt recognised the family.

Prof Quiggin's talk will start at 11 am on Saturday. The Zoom event is free and will last for about an hour with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Anyone interested in hearing from Prof Quiggin can join the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/2FVos4o with the passcode “John”.

More information is available from Mr McLean; phone 0400 502 199 or email [email protected]

Latest articles

News

New murals brighten up Tongala Post Office

For Ms Wilson, it was the opportunity to recognise a chance encounter through her piece, called Family Tree

Lachlan Durling
News

The Massage Salon in Cobram faces six-week rebuild after fire

The Massage Salon in Cobram caught fire in a freak accident overnight last Tuesday. Towels combusted through the night on September 15 causing the entire shop to be engulfed in flames, resulting in what owner Darren McAllister can only describe as...

Liam Nash
News

Economics expert Quiggin at Wisteria talk

A former Federal Government adviser will speak on the Australian economy and climate change at this weekend’s Beneath the Wisteria online meeting. Meeting convenor Robert McLean said Queensland University economics professor John Quiggin had...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

Border open to residents from midnight

THOSE in possession of a valid border permit will be permitted to cross into NSW for every day life purposes from midnight.

Andrew Johnston
News

NSW-Victoria border restrictions to be eased for border communities

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced on Wednesday that anything allowed under step three in regional Victoria will be allowed in border communities.

Brayden May
News

Restricted visitors travelling into regional Victoria face $5000 fine

PEOPLE travelling from restricted areas into regional areas of Victoria risk a $5000 fine. The new offence, which is called failure to comply with a requirement to remain in a restricted area, will be introduced in Victoria from midnight tonight. In...

Ivy Jensen