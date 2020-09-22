Economics expert Quiggin at Wisteria talk

A former Federal Government adviser will speak on the Australian economy and climate change at this weekend's Beneath the Wisteria online meeting.

Meeting convenor Robert McLean said Queensland University economics professor John Quiggin had produced more than 1500 publications including six books and more than 250 journal articles on decision theory, environmental and production economics and theory of economic growth.

“Prof Quiggin has also written on policy topics including climate change, micro-economic reform, privatisation, employment policy and the management of the Murray-Darling River system,” Mr McLean said.

He said Prof Quiggin had a direct link with Shepparton as his family once had a timber yard east of the city, and Quiggin Crt recognised the family.

Prof Quiggin's talk will start at 11 am on Saturday. The Zoom event is free and will last for about an hour with time for questions and answers afterwards.

Anyone interested in hearing from Prof Quiggin can join the Zoom session at https://bit.ly/2FVos4o with the passcode “John”.

More information is available from Mr McLean; phone 0400 502 199 or email [email protected]