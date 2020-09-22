News

Gargarro Botanic Garden hits major milestone

By Jared Prestwidge

The detailed design of phase one of Gargarro Botanic Garden has been completed.

THE Gargarro Botanic Garden project in Girgarre has hit a massive milestone, with the recent completion of the detailed design stage of phase one.

And in celebration, a virtual launch was held via online meeting platform Zoom on September 21 which showed off what the project’s hardworking volunteers will be tackling in the immediate future.

On the agenda for phase one is the completion of the first of five century gardens, as well as an ephemeral stream that will run behind the amphitheatre soundshell.

The century garden is set to feature an array of native trees, shrubs and groundcover plants.

A full view of the proposed Gargarro Botanic Garden.

The Girgarre community’s efforts to make a “bold, innovative, beautiful, breathtaking and crowd-pulling” landmark for the region already have a storied history dating back eight years.

After the Heinz factory in Girgarre was closed in 2012, the company donated the land and its associated water entitlement to the town.

The community soon participated in a feasibility study and a botanic garden was proposed and approved in 2014.

“Taylor Cullity Lethlean (TCL) produced the master plan for us in 2014 and we’ve just been chipping away at things ever since then, raising the money to get the detailed design of the first stage done,” Gargarro Botanic Garden Ltd chairman Doc McDonald said.

“We engaged TCL again 18 months ago to produce that and finished it earlier this year, but we haven’t been able to hold a public launch.”

The century garden is set to feature an array of native trees, shrubs and groundcover plants.

Mr McDonald said with the botanic garden and the continuing development of the Girgarre Stanhope Rail Trail, locals had a lot to look forward to.

“The community is really proud of what they’ve achieved so far. It’s a community-run project with no paid staff involved,” he said.

“It’s a really ambitious, long-term plan. It will certainly make Girgarre a better place to live and will also attract visitors not only to Girgarre, but the Campaspe region.

“The landscape architects describe it as an exemplar botanic garden. It’s going to be pretty spectacular.”

If you are interested in contributing to the future of the Gargarro Botanic Garden, contact Bernie Ryan on 0455 579 722.

