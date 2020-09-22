Reliving memories of Sydney 2000

The Cathy Freeman gold medal win at the Sydney 2000 Olympics is a "where were you?" milestone for all Australians. Brian Reiners knows exactly where he was — he was watching from the stands as a volunteer at Stadium Australia. John Lewis talked to the retired Shepparton teacher about his Olympic memories.

Brian Reiners has unpacked his treasured memories and laid them all out on his family dining table — the esky with green and gold socks, Sydney 2000 plastic drink cup, water bottle, Australia fly swat and map.

A little yellow suitcase is packed with lanyards, wrist bands, badges and booklets. Press cuttings, photos and souvenir programs are spread across the table.

Over a chair hangs his volunteer's waterproof jacket, jersey and hat.

The colourful shirt and lanyards handed out to volunteers at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games.

“I'm a bit of a hoarder. All the clothes have been vacuum-packed, and this stuff just sits in a couple of boxes,” Brian says as he surveys his collection.

His wife Barb and daughter Claire roll their eyes as they walk past Brian's collection.

Much of his Sydney 2000 hoard was collected after the games.

As spectators left the stadium after the closing ceremony, he spotted someone discarding the contents of their little yellow suitcase. For a hoarder like Brian, this was gold.

Brian found a spectator's complimentary case discarded after the games.

“All they wanted was the case, and they'd left everything else on the ground. I'm tucking things in my pockets and down my shirt, and I thought, `Gee, I wish I had one of those cases’," he says.

Brian's stars were aligned, because as he left the stadium he found an empty yellow case.

It was just one of many lucky breaks for Brian during his Sydney Olympics experience.

As one of thousands of volunteers who scored a place in a national ballot, Brian found himself at Stadium Australia on Friday, September 15, wearing his Spectator Service Host uniform waiting to be allocated a spot for the opening ceremony.

“When they said `you're outside’ I thought, `Oh no — I'm not going to see a thing’," he says.

Brian had to sit atop a seat like a tennis umpire's stand at one of the entrances, directing people to their seats. But when the 100,000-strong crowd was inside ready for the big start featuring 120 Australian stock horses and riders, he was able to climb off his seat and dash into the stadium to witness the big event.

His luck continued when he scored a $1300 seat for free.

“I went to the top level, and there was a vacant seat next to a couple. They said the person had left at 8 pm — so I sat down and watched the whole show from that seat.”

Brian's smile says he still can't believe his luck.

Brian Reiners was among the 110,000-strong crowd at Stadium Australia for the stunning Sydney Olympic Games opening ceremony on September 15, 2000.

Of course, the major highlight for every Australian was Cathy Freeman's inspirational gold medal win in the women's 400 m.

Brian was ushering at level four, right on the finish line.

“The atmosphere was electric. When she came around the corner and hit the front — that's when everybody was on their feet cheering. It was an incredible thing to watch. Spectacular,” he says.

As an athletics fan, another big highlight for Brian was the 400 m win of American Michael Johnson.

“He was just exceptional to watch. He ran with a very upright body which looked cocky, but he just oozed confidence. It was just beautiful to watch him run,” he says.

In between his ushering duties, Brian managed to catch a variety of sports at other venues with his family. Water polo, triathlon, volleyball, hockey, basketball, softball and athletics were all on his radar.

“Sydney crowds were huge and the queues endless, but we were so lucky to be present at the greatest sporting show on earth — and here it was, in our own backyard,” he says.

Shepparton News clippings, magazine articles, booklets and a souvenir program all form part of Brian Reiners's Sydney 2000 collection.

On the final night of competition he found himself on level six in the southern stand of Stadium Australia with nine gold medal events to be decided.

Brian's games experience concluded with another dazzling event — the closing ceremony.

Again, Brian's lucky streak continued.

He joined a queue on Sunday, October 1 at 6.30 am to claim a spare volunteer's ticket for the closing ceremony, not expecting to get one. He was disappointed to be allocated ticket number 487 when there were only 400 available, but within minutes he was clutching a $1300 free ticket for the northern stand — just below the cauldron.

“Seats on the northern stand hadn't sold out, and that was a focal point for the world television rights — so they offered them to volunteers,” he says, still grinning after 20 years.

With the seat came the esky, packed with memorabilia.

So what's going to happen to to Brian's cache of Sydney 2000 memorabilia?

“Well, I've actually left them to my daughter in my will,” he says with another cheeky grin.

Something says he might be joking. But then again, maybe not.