“Enormous response”: Shepparton residents roll up sleeves for blood donations

It might have been a socially distant year, but that hasn’t stopped the community from rallying in times of need.

Red Cross Lifeblood spokesperson Jemma Falkenmire said the service had an “enormous response” from donors this year, the biggest effort she'd seen.

In March, Red Cross Lifeblood put out an urgent call for blood and plasma donations.

In Shepparton alone, nearly 260 additional people were needed to make blood donations after last-minute cancellations.

Since then, the Red Cross had been booked out Australia-wide from May until June.

People who have had COVID-19 have also been donating blood for clinical trials to help in the search for a treatment.

It was only in July and August that numbers started to fall with donors cancelling appointments, possibly due to the second wave of COVID-19 restrictions.

Lifeblood group account manager Shae Burns said the centre had called for more than 10,000 blood and plasma donations last month to prevent a potential shortage.

She said the response to the appeal was “incredible”.

“Thousands of people all over Australia rolled up their sleeves to help,” Ms Burns said.

In the same time period, Shepparton Blood Centre needed 900 donations, and collected them all thanks to generous locals.

“Shepparton locals have been so generous, and we’d like to say a big thank you to the community for stepping up and helping to keep Australia’s lifeblood flowing,” Ms Burns said.

It wasn’t just regular contributors filling the gap — first-time donors are up 10 per cent this year as many fresh faces have signed up to the service.

The Shepparton Blood Centre welcomed 34 first-time donors in August alone.

Sikhs at Khalsa Aid were among the donors who rallied hard this year to roll up their sleeves and lend an arm.

Khalsa Aid started a blood drive in January. The drive is dedicated to Vaisakhi, the formation of Khalsa, and the 1984 Sikh genocide.

Since the beginning of the year, its volunteers and supporters have made 24 whole blood donations and 46 plasma blood donations.

A Khalsa Aid member donates blood as part of the 2020 blood drive.



The service has saved more than 200 lives.

The drive had been so successful Khalsa Aid spokesperson Harpreet Singh said they planned to continue it “forever”.

Khalsa Aid has also been providing groceries and essential supplies to international students, the elderly, people in self-isolation and those suffering financial hardship over COVID-19 in Shepparton and around Australia.

Mr Singh said the organisation rested upon the Sikh principle to “recognise the whole human race as one”.

“Colour, caste and other things are not important for us,” he said.

Ms Burns hoped the high donation rate would continue.

“We’re reminding everyone this is a marathon, not a sprint,” she said.

“We still need people to book a donation in the weeks and months ahead.

"Lifeblood needs 31,000 donations every week to meet demand. Blood will always be needed for trauma, surgery, new mums and cancer patients.”

The Shepparton Donor Centre still needs 100 more people to donate blood and plasma between now and the end of the month.

To donate blood, visit lifeblood.org.au or call 131 495 or download the Lifeblood App.