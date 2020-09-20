News

Still no active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

By Liz Mellino

Greater Shepparton continues to be free of COVID-19.

There continues to be no active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton.

This number has remained at zero since September 17.

The total number of active cases ever recorded in the region stands at 49, a decrease of one from Friday following a reclassification.

The are also no active cases in the Benalla, Moira, Campaspe, Mitchell and Strathbogie regions.

Victoria recorded a total of 14 new active cases on Sunday and five deaths, the lowest number of new cases since June 19.

Sunday's number of active cases was a decrease of seven from Saturday, when the state recorded a total of 21 new cases and seven deaths.

Of the 14 new cases, 12 are linked to outbreaks or complex cases and two are under investigation.

The average number of cases diagnosed in the past 14 days for regional Victoria now stands at 1.8.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

