Indigenous Shepparton artist paints reconciliation piece for Parliament

Shepparton's Tom Day is creating a first-of-its kind reconciliation painting for Victorian Parliament while collaborating with students at Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Mooroopna campus.

As a Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Wemba Wemba artist, Mr Day is putting a lifetime of experience living on country on canvas to create a stunning landscape incorporating everything from the cosmos to lessons learnt from elders past and present.

It's a journey which has taken him from the volcanic swamps of south-west Victoria under the tutelage of his grandparents, to Shepparton, volunteering his time to mentor indigenous kids.

But for Mr Day, it's not about the accolades, nor is it about the finished product. It's about collaboration and teaching the future generation while beginning an important dialogue.

It's a huge opportunity he sees emerging right now in Shepparton.

“This project in Mooroopna is reconciliation in process,” Mr Day said.

“I think it's projects like the one we’re doing at the moment (which) show that it’s a shared story; why can’t we all celebrate?

“The conversation needs to change, and we need to have the courage to do it. Projects like this are the perfect place to start.”

Landmark painting: Shepparton's Tom Day is a Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Wemba Wemba artist. He has been commissioned by Victorian Parliament to produce a reconciliation painting while mentoring students at Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Mooroopna campus.

Mr Day was born in Shepparton and grew up with his grandparents in a town called Allambie, 25 km from Heywood, which has a population of 1200 people.

It was there in south-west Victoria that he developed a deep attachment to the ancient volcanic countryside which has been highly modified by his grandmother Euphemia Day's people for generations.

Allambie is now part of the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, which was inducted last year onto the UNESCO world heritage list due to its cultural significance.

Euphemia Day has been heavily engaged in indigenous politics spanning 60 years, and Mr Day's grandfather Tommy Day Sr is a bushman.

Mr Day said together his grandparents provided him with the fundamental building blocks for his artistic career and community involvement.

Mr Day, 39, got his first big break when he won a design competition for the popular surfing brand Billabong when he was just 15 years old.

Since then, he has designed Essendon's 2014 indigenous jersey, created a collection of 19 paintings for an opera sung entirely in his grandmother's language accompanied by a 200-strong symphony orchestra, and painted silos in Dookie — to name just a few of his achievements.

To say Mr Day's progression in the art world has been meteoric would be an understatement.

In November last year, he was asked to paint the reconciliation piece — the first of its kind to hang in Melbourne's Parliament House.

Unique style: Just some of the artwork Shepparton's Tom Day is working on alongside his reconciliation piece.

Ready to dive straight in, Mr Day contacted Greater Shepparton City Council to tee up a location from which to work.

But to his disappointment, he found the council could not provide a workable solution.

“I reached out to council to find a location, and they suggested some options for me to approach different places, but that was it,” he said.

“That was the only correspondence I had with them — I was very disappointed.”

In a statement, the council said it had worked with Mr Day to explore the option of using a council facility for "one of his paintings".

“An option was presented to Tom for consideration, however to date Tom has yet to follow up this opportunity with the respective council staff,” the statement read.

Despite the setback, Mr Day contacted State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed who quickly arranged a space at the Mooroopna college campus where he could simultaneously work with students.

Mooroopna campus principal Steve Bolton said it was the first time the school had had a resident artist.

“It's a great partnership, he's essentially another staff member, teaching us about art and living,” Mr Bolton said.

“I love talking to Tom because I learn more every time I go in, and the kids love authentic experiences where they can see an end product — it makes a huge difference.”

Landmark painting: Shepparton's Tom Day is a Gunditjmara, Yorta Yorta and Wemba Wemba artist. He's been commissioned by Victorian Parliament to produce a reconciliation painting while mentoring students at Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Mooroopna campus.

Mr Day said while the students at Mooroopna had been creating a documentary of his work, he'd been sharing his experiences with them, eager to foster their creativity.

“I’m excited about working with the students here, the chance to trust in them — I’ve said ‘come up with your ideas’,” he said.

“It’s a chance to celebrate their work and I plan on bringing them with me to parliament to showcase their documentary alongside the painting.

“There are lots of young talented people who may not have a chance, so this is a big win.”

For Mr Day, the artistic process begins long before he puts brush to canvas.

“I start with questions like: What happens out on country when no-one is around? I’d like to think the ancient world is still there — dancing, dreaming, and stories about how the world is formed,” he said.

“It's about how I bring the intangible into the tangible. The visual part is the final part of the narrative, but it’s not the most important.”

Shepparton's Tom Day uses distinctive linework in his intricate paintings.

And so, Mr Day was presented with a significant dilemma.

How do you create one piece of artwork reflecting 190 years of history between settlers and over 500 different indigenous clans across Australia?

For Mr Day, the answer was land.

“The land connects everyone,” he said.

“I’ve incorporated the colour of the sun as it kisses the Earth, the stars in the cosmos, the rivers, swamps where I grew up, everything really has its place in this painting.

“Every one of the tens of thousands of lines I draw has its place and special significance.

“Everything we hold dear.”

Mr Day said the responsibility of creating this historic artwork was significant.

“The pride of knowing I’ll be able to take my family to see it in Parliament House is unbelievable, but the pressure to capture 190 years of history while trying to get people to feel what we feel as Aboriginal people isn't lost on me,” he said.

While painting, Mr Day has a simple way of telling whether he's on the right track.

“I trust in my upbringing and my grandmother — if she’s happy with my approach, I don’t need any more validation,” he said.

“While I’m painting, I’m also thinking and remembering people who are no longer here.

“The background is black because that’s where we resided — in the shadows — but we’re starting on the right foot and the painting isn’t just for us, it’s aimed at everyone else, to help them understand us.”

Creative: For Shepparton's Tom Day, it's about experimenting with as many colours as possible to see what works.

When it comes to his style, Mr Day utilises linework.

“My style is unique, not the popular dot style,” he said.

“I see an influx of dot painting from the north here.

“But I’ve never done dot painting in my life, my paintings are strictly linear in style — occasionally using other universal forms.”

Mr Day said collaborations such as this one made him hopeful for the future.

“The quicker we start having a dialogue, the better,” he said.

“I have hope for the future, we’re all human beings.

“We can’t wait for other people to have these conversations. We need new conversations, new initiatives, new ideas, more discourse around the creative world and (to) start shaping an identity here.

“Our community has to be more than meat pies, beers and barbecues; your connection to land changes everything.”

● To see more of Mr Day's work, visit his Instagram page @jirri_jirri