Group training going ahead in the open air

The great outdoors is set to replace gyms and studios for the foreseeable future with the return of group fitness for groups of up to 10 participants.

Indoor training might be off the cards, but instructors are wasting no time in jumping outside to resume classes.

Connection Holistics Yoga is running outdoor classes twice a week in Shepparton, on Monday and Thursday evenings.

“It’s a beautiful thing that we’re able to offer outdoor yoga,” instructor Vee Stapleton said.

“Yoga and sports-related exercise is so about health itself and keeping your body in a healthy state, and we’ve been prevented from doing it for so long.”

Ms Stapleton planned to use breathing exercises, mindfulness and simple routines in her sessions to bring people back into the moment “and take them away from the overwhelming things that the mind can do”.

Vee Stapleton's outdoor yoga sessions.

Before the COVID-19 restrictions, Ms Stapleton had “good-sized classes” — but being shut down almost entirely since April bar a few private lessons had been “really challenging”.

“I'm very innovative, so I'm lucky that we're able to continue to teach in an outdoor environment and there's not as many overhead costs with that kind of thing either,” she said.

“But because everything changes all the time, it’s very hard to know [what the future holds].”

The outdoor exercise classes of up to 10 people offer a long-awaited lifeline for her practice.

“I do what I do because I love it,” she said.

“And I know I'm able to help people, give them the tools they can use to face this time.”

Ms Stapleton’s classes help yogis reflect on their feelings using the techniques of yoga.

“I really like to help people to realise more about themselves, and more about what they are really feeling and what they are really needing to give them a better quality of life,” she said.

“It’s such a challenging time for everybody with an increase in mental issues, and coming into a more slowed down environment if you don’t have an outlet can be really detrimental.”