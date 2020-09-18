The life of a soldier at the Cobram-Barooga border

At 2250 hours (10.30 pm) Corporal Jake Bostock was told to pack his bags and get ready for a month-long deployment at 0600 (6 am) the next morning.

The decision had been made to close the Victoria-NSW border to combat the spread of COVID-19, and the Australian Defence Force - army, navy and air force personnel - was on the move to assist the NSW Police Force at the newly-created border checkpoints.

For Cpl Bostock, it's just part of the job.

“We are expected to be able deploy in short notice to assist the government but this has been a bit of an exception, this whole COVID-19 situation,” he said.

From RAAF Amberley to RAAF Base Richmond and then via RAAF Base Wagga, Cpl Bostock arrived in Barooga to assist at the Cobram-Barooga bridge.

That was three months ago.

Growing up in south-west Sydney, Cpl Bostock joined the army at age 18.

“It's been my dream my whole life, I love it,” he said.

“It's been a ride, there's been ups and downs, but all round it's been pretty fun, good times with good mates.”

Cpl Jake Bostock spends his days checking border permits.

After more than six years with the 8/9 RAR unit, checking border permits is a long way from his normal job as a mortarman firing 81 mm rockets or his previous deployment training the Philippine Marine Corps to combat ISIS.

“It's vastly different,” he said.

“Usually we have a strict routine; it can be pretty fast-paced sometimes, and coming here to country town it's been like a holiday away from the office.

“Everyone is much more friendly, it's a slower pace, no-one is in a rush. It's a nice change.”

Art works and messages from grateful community members are displayed at the border checkpoint.

With a changeover of personnel planned in the next few weeks, Cpl Bostock's time on the border and his first real encounter with country life is coming to an end.

“We work about six hours a day, other than that we're either eating, playing golf or going for a run,” he said.

“We haven't seen any hostilities or anything like that, you can tell some people are frustrated and that's perfectly acceptable, it's expected.

“The majority of people are friendly, they have a smile on. We try to be as quick as possible within reason to get them through so they can go to their jobs and live their life.

“The police are really good to work with as well.”

But what stands out for Cpl Bostock is the country hospitality.

“The locals here amazing, they bring us food and coffees every day to the checkpoint,” he said.

“The highlight was probably a barbecue some locals invited us to, we had some steaks and sangas.”