Nathalia baby born 12 weeks premature came into world two hours before strict lockdown

It's a beautiful snapshot of new beginnings — a lovestruck mum and dad, marvelling at their newborn baby.

But for Nathalia couple Maddi Fuzzard and Paul Simons, it would be 56 long days before this picture-perfect moment was even possible.

Nate Simons was born 12 weeks premature, on July 10 at 10.10 pm at the Mercy Hospital for Women in Melbourne — less than two hours before Melbourne went into the strict stage four COVID-19 lockdown.

By the time Ms Fuzzard awoke from her emergency caesarian, her world had changed.

Not only was she mum to a tiny newborn weighing just 1.2 kg and measuring 30 cm — she had also been thrust unwillingly into a whirlwind of three-hour commutes, swabs and quarantines.

In the 56 days Nate was in hospital, she was able to see him just 10 times.

And with only one parent allowed to visit at a time, COVID-19 robbed the couple of those precious shared moments with their newborn for almost two months.

But finally, on Friday, September 4, Ms Fuzzard and Mr Simons were given the go-ahead to take Nate home.

“It's a bit sad, we missed out on a lot of time with him in those few weeks because of coronavirus,” Ms Fuzzard said.

“We're just so excited to have him here with us at last.”

Ms Fuzzard was only 28 weeks into her pregnancy when she began having contractions at home.

“They say stress caused them to start early,” she said.

“I think it was just the stress of life during a pandemic.

“Borders were shutting down to NSW at that time, which meant we couldn't visit Paul's parents in NSW.”

After attending Goulburn Valley Health, Ms Fuzzard was sent by ambulance to the Mercy Hospital for Women, where she was given an injection to stop the contractions.

But two days later, they resumed.

“Hospital staff didn't believe me at first because the ECG didn't pick it up,” Ms Fuzzard said.

“But then they took a better look and discovered the baby was breech.

“So I was rushed to an emergency caesarian.”

By the time Ms Fuzzard woke up, Melbourne was in lockdown.

While Mr Simons was by her side until the caesarian, he had to leave to be swabbed for COVID-19.

It was two days before he saw Nate for the first time, while for Ms Fuzzard it was five days — the day she was released from hospital.

“It was stressful, not being able to see him right after he was born,” she said.

“They took photos for us every day, but that was it.

“I fell in love with him the first time I saw him.”

Sent home to Nathalia as soon as Ms Fuzzard was discharged, quarantine measures meant the couple could only see their newborn son once a week.

“We had to quarantine two days before we headed to Melbourne, and two days after,” Ms Fuzzard said.

“Each time, we just drove straight to the hospital and straight home.

“We were swabbed before and after, all the time.”

The hospital called the couple every night to give them an update on Nate's weight.

Three weeks after Nate was born, they were allowed to hold him for the first time.

“I couldn't move him, he was so delicate — and I had to have gloves on to touch him,” Ms Fuzzard said.

At last, at eight weeks old and weighing 2.9 kg, Nate came home — where he finally got to meet his big brother Lukas, 3.

“Lukas was over the moon,” Ms Fuzzard said.

“He just wanted to hold Nate and touch him. He's a very proud older brother.”

Grandparents Wendy and Richie Simons from Koondrook and Edna and Trevor Turner from Numurkah are also excited to finally meet their tiny grandson.

Looking back on all she and her partner have endured in the past few weeks, Ms Fuzzard said it had been a tough ride, but totally worth it.

“Paul and I are a lot closer after going through this together,” she said.

“And we're just so excited to finally have Nate home, safe and sound.”