SpringNats to be held in November with restrictions

Organisers say Shepparton’s Spring Car Nationals will be held in November with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Co-organiser Les Adams said he hoped the gradual easing of restrictions in regional Victoria would mean the event, which attracts 32,000 people to the showgrounds annually, could go ahead.

“We pride ourselves on giving the young ones somewhere to go and have their fun and enjoyment with their cars and their passions in a safe and controlled environment,” he said.

“At this stage we’re still moving forward with the November 27 to 29 date.”

But if that’s not possible, Mr Adams said it would be pushed back to January 22 to 24 next year.

The timing for the event, now in its 28th year, will be reassessed next month.

The SpringNats’ agreement with Greater Shepparton City Council is only secure until the end of 2021 but Mr Adams is hopeful an extension will be granted.

The event will turn 30 in 2022, and Mr Adams is determined to stage it at its “rightful home” in Shepparton.

“You can never be overconfident, but I’m hopeful,” he said.

Either way, SpringNats will look different this year.

If it does go ahead, fans can expect temperature checks at the gates and social distancing measures.

But Mr Adams knows the positive impact the event has on the economy will be worth the sacrifice.

“The main comments I get is from local businesses saying we need events, not just SpringNats but events like it, because (they) just generate so much income for the area,” he said.

“And obviously, we haven't had anything since March.

“So as soon as we can get events back on the table, the sooner it’s going to help the economy regroup.”

SpringNats fan Rob Bloomfield has attended the event for 20 years.

After a long period of lockdown, losing his job and his health deteriorating, Mr Bloomfield is crossing his fingers the event will be held later this year.

Because for him, it’s the “one and only event set in stone each year on the calendar”.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.