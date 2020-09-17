Shepparton make-up artist goes viral on TikTok

Foundation, mascara, lipstick, latex, coloured contact lens and dog fur are just a few of the things you will find in Evelin Costa's make-up kit.

For the Shepparton make-up artist nothing is out of bounds when she is creating a look.

After leaving school to study beauty, it did not take long before the now 23-year-old launched her own business, Makeup By Evelin.

And while she has always favoured dramatic make-up, it's her more out-there creations that are going viral on TikTok.

Ms Costa joined the social media platform a year a go as a way to share her work.

“I always posted videos to Instagram but this was way cooler and it was so addictive swiping through other people's videos,” she said.

Then, with a little bit of make-up magic, Ms Costa transformed herself into Kim Craig from the cult TV show Cath & Kim.

After contouring her features and adding some cool-toned eye shadow, she spent two days lip-syncing some of the character's most famous lines with her trademark G-string overhanging her jeans.

Kim Craig from Kath and Kim.

One of the videos has hit almost 300,000 views.

“It was a lot easier than I thought,” she said.

“Kim didn't take that long but I did do it twice because I wanted to make more videos and the second time I just felt like it wasn't looking right — and it was really frustrating because you can never recreate things.”

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews was a much larger challenge and Ms Costa said it took her four hours to copy the familiar face, including using latex to create his nose.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

“I actually had the idea probably a month ago but I thought it wasn't going to work on my face,” she said.



“Last week, I just tried doing it.

“I was about ready to give up, thinking it just looks like a witch or something because of the nose.

“Then I was like, no, it might work out because sometimes you push through and it turns out.”

Ms Costa is now hoping the TikTok pops up in Premier Andrews's feed.

“I think he has a sense of humor, I think he would think it's funny,” she said.

This is not Ms Costa's first brush with TikTok fame, having previously turned herself into cartoon character Peppa Pig and amassing four millions views.

Peppa Pig.

With a sought-after verified account blue tick and more than 200,000 followers on the platform, Ms Costa said becoming a social media influencer would be the dream.

She's already done sponsored posts for GHD, Warner Music and Sony Music has been approached by TikTok to join future events as a creator.

You can follow Evelin Costa at @makeupbyevelin on TikTok.

More local news

Dookie musician flirts with fame thanks to Tones and I

Mooroopna potter still spinning the wheel

Shepparton’s Robert Baxter releases debut EP