Grammar Park Gardens house trashed by offenders causing $10 000 damage

A house in Grammar Park Gardens Estate has been trashed by offenders, with windows smashed, paint smeared on walls and faeces on the carpet totalling more than $10,000 worth of damage.

Shepparton police Leading Senior Constable Mark Doyle said he believed a group of youth offenders entered the property sometime between 6 pm on Friday, September 11 and 8.30 am on Saturday, September 12 while the property was vacant.

He said the unknown offenders caused significant damage to the property both inside and out.

Police located rubbish thrown throughout the house and around the outside, items thrown in the pool and pieces of piping ripped off the air conditioning machine situated on the roof of the home.

“They had gone to the toilet in a few areas of the house, both on the beds and the carpet, thrown a lot of items around the floor including coffee and liquid making a big gooey mess,” Sen Constable Doyle said.

“There was paint on the walls, holes smashed in the plaster and wall mounted lights broken off around the house — they just generally wrecked the place and caused extensive damage.”

Paint was smeared around the walls of the house.

Holes were kicked into the plaster of the property.

Sen Constable Doyle said the house was usually vacant however the owners have workers staying there each time they are working on a new section of Grammar Park Gardens Estate.

“The house has been vacant for a while now in-between sections,” he said.

While the offenders are still unknown, Sen Constable Doyle said he believed it was a group of youth offenders given the nature of the incident.

He is urging anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious behavior or a group of offenders lurking in the estate to come forward.

“The offenders possibly came from that estate because the house is sort of out of town, you have only really got that estate out there,” he said.

The unknown offenders smashed windows inside the property.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Leading Senior Constable Mark Doyle at the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at www.crimestoppers.com.au

