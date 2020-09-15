News

Goulburn-Murray Water seeks community feedback

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Feedback wanted: Goulburn-Murray Water will soon be undertaking its customer satisfaction survey.

Goulburn-Murray Water will soon be undertaking its customer satisfaction survey to seek opinions and perspectives in a bid to learn more about what matters most to its customer base.

G-MW's Customers and Stakeholders general manager Ann Telford said the independent survey would provide further opportunity for customers and G-MW to collaborate.

The main survey will be undertaken via telephone, and supported by a supplementary online survey emailed to customers and a small number of in-depth interviews.

Customers will be randomly selected to take part in the survey and all responses will remain anonymous.

The survey will be conducted by external market and social research company newfocus, from Monday, September 21 through to Friday, October, 9.

The survey will build on a broad, deep and diverse suite of engagement activities that took place over the course of two years to inform G-MW’s recent pricing submission.

Reaching more than 10 per cent of customers, this engagement included face-to-face conversations, workshops, drop-in days, online feedback and activities with water services committees.

For more information please visit the ‘Your Say’ page at www.gmwater.com.au

