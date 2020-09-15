Benalla actress’ big break

When Benalla's Sarah-Louise Collidge was cast in the role of a Munchkin in Benalla Theatre Company's production of The Wizard of Oz, landing a major film was probably not on her mind.

But that casting revealed a passion for acting that would shape her life, and has led to her booking a role in a major motion picture.

Malibu Crush tells the story of two best friends from California who pretend to be highly acclaimed film school students in order to declare their love for an ex-girlfriend living in Sydney.

Sarah-Louise plays the role of Rach Taylor, the typical Aussie girl next door.

“She is bright, bubbly, and extremely welcoming,” Sarah-Louise said.

“She is an iconic character in the film that the audience won't forget.

“We have had a lot of laughs on set with the cast and crew, especially the ‘dinner scene'.

“I've loved playing Rach and building her character and really can't wait to see how it plays out on film, mixed in with the other dynamic characters throughout.”

Sarah-Louise, who attended what is now Benalla P-12 College at Avon St and Barclay St, said she loved growing up in Benalla, and the opportunities she received in regional Victoria helped shape her future acting career.

“I fell in love with performing fairly young,” she said.

Sarah-Louise was cast as a munchkin in Benalla Theatre Company's production of The Wizard of Oz

“My uncle, Martin Burke, who is still local and well-loved in the town, used to be in Benalla Theatre Company productions.

“As a family, we would go and watch him perform, and I can remember marvelling at the costumes, the sets, the stage, and the atmosphere of the theatre, and performing more generally.

“The make-believe and the magic really drew me in. That, and the singing, dancing and sheer joy. It is my first memory of wanting to entertain.

“I really loved growing up in Benalla, however I do think it's not until you leave a place you realise how much you miss it, appreciate it, and gain immense gratitude for how it has helped shape you.

“Having roots in country Victoria has made a big difference to my values and how I carry myself. I love that and hold it very dear.”

Sarah-Louise's first opportunity in acting came when she was cast in a local production of The Wizard of Oz.

“I can remember prepping for the audition and trying to learn the lyrics to the song I had chosen to sing, by rewinding and pausing the VHS tape we had of Titanic,” Sarah-Louise said.

Sarah-Louise films a scene from Malibu Crush.

“The song was My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion.

“Somewhere between listening to my mum playing Celine Dion in the car and me just wanting to bring something a little extra to my performance, I decided on that song.

“Suffice to say they were quite content with me just singing Happy Birthday.

“A very fond memory. The whole production was wonderful. I was so young but have such vivid and fun memories of this time — mostly of how one idea and story can bring joy to so many, and specifically with art and creation and how it all comes together from the makeup to lighting to wardrobe, sound, actors, and so on.

“I really felt part of something special and that love has only continued to grow.

“When you are on set or on stage — that feeling that you are part of something bigger; and as a team, you all pull together to make something spectacular.

“I really think for me that's where the heart of it truly lies.”

Sarah-Louise said the opportunity to read for the role of Rach Taylor came when she recieved a call from the film's director.

“Malibu Crush is directed by James Pratt and produced by co-star Dan Musial and US-based Trisanne Marin, with John L. Simpson executive producing,” Sarah-Louise said.

“James Pratt and Dan Musial reached out to me.

“I met with them and the producers of the film, and auditioned for the role of Rach Taylor.

“It was great meeting them and hearing about their project and vision for the film.

“I was so happy when I found out I had booked the role and that I was in their minds when choosing to cast her.”

Benalla has a vibrant community theatre scene with the likes of Benalla Theater Company and LUEY – Let Us Entertain You, and Sarah-Louise said the opportunities for youngsters to get into acting were as good as anywhere.

“I think whether you're in a big city or a small town, you have to get involved and not wait for the phone to ring,” Sarah-Louise said.

Sarah-Louise filming a scene for Malibu Crush.

“Find your local theatre company and join it; and if one doesn't exist, start one. Create your own plays and your own content.

“We live in the digital age now where you can shoot high quality on your smartphone and there are so many grants and competitions to have your work seen or funded.

“I think when you're starting out you just have to be open to saying yes and not be too picky.

“Get experience and make connections and use your work ethic as your currency.

“People remember you both for good and bad reasons, so show up on time and do the work and above all have fun,” Sarah-Louise said.

“I've followed my heart and followed the work but it has not come without sacrifice and the cost of being away from my loved ones and feeling quite alone and isolated for large chunks of time.

“But it's what I've chosen, what I'm really passionate about and feel is my true calling.

“Acting is really the only thing in my life that's always remained permanent and something I've never wavered from.

“I've worked every job in the book to support myself through the hard times and I've gained a lot of solid friendships over the years that have helped through the more challenging times.

“If I could sum it up in a quote I would say that, and this really probably applies to most pursuits in life, that is: `If you want to get to the castle, you have to swim the moat'.”

Malibu Crush was due to be released this year, however the COVID-19 pandemic has set the release back to 2021.

Sarah-Louise said producers were still in negotiations as to whether the film would be released in cinemas or via streaming services.