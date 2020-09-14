Petition to address council rates

Sam Spinks

Candidate for Greater Shepparton City Council.

A couple of weeks ago a group of 80 ratepayers created a letter asking for clarity around our rate costs. They sent the letter to each of our candidates, including myself, and asked us to commit to finding answers.

In response I have created this petition. I wanted to do something that not only would amplify your voices and make sure that the issue will be addressed.

This petition is asking for an independent review of our rates processes, to better understand how the rate amount is decided, how our rates are being spent, and how the community can meaningfully engage in the process.

Rates are important for delivering services such as parks, footpaths and libraries, but with the need for a strong COVID-19 response this is the perfect time for a ‘stock take’ of our rates systems.

However, creating the petition wasn’t as simple as I thought, and I have experienced a number of challenges and setbacks in making sure it meets the council requirements to be accepted. What should have been a simple way to gather community opinion and communicate with our council instead turned into quite a large headache.

And this experience has only reinforced the need for this petition.

The information we are given isn’t actually accessible or understandable for the community to use. And without access and understanding we aren’t able to truly communicate with our council, or to really contribute to our systems.

So let’s start with the rates process and with this petition. You’ve told me you want answers, so let’s get them.