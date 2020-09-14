News

Petition to address council rates

By Shepparton News

Sam Spinks

Candidate for Greater Shepparton City Council.

A couple of weeks ago a group of 80 ratepayers created a letter asking for clarity around our rate costs. They sent the letter to each of our candidates, including myself, and asked us to commit to finding answers.

In response I have created this petition. I wanted to do something that not only would amplify your voices and make sure that the issue will be addressed.

This petition is asking for an independent review of our rates processes, to better understand how the rate amount is decided, how our rates are being spent, and how the community can meaningfully engage in the process.

Rates are important for delivering services such as parks, footpaths and libraries, but with the need for a strong COVID-19 response this is the perfect time for a ‘stock take’ of our rates systems.

However, creating the petition wasn’t as simple as I thought, and I have experienced a number of challenges and setbacks in making sure it meets the council requirements to be accepted. What should have been a simple way to gather community opinion and communicate with our council instead turned into quite a large headache.

And this experience has only reinforced the need for this petition.

The information we are given isn’t actually accessible or understandable for the community to use. And without access and understanding we aren’t able to truly communicate with our council, or to really contribute to our systems.

So let’s start with the rates process and with this petition. You’ve told me you want answers, so let’s get them.

Latest articles

Entertainment

Dookie musician flirts with fame thanks to Tones and I

Stream Before You Go by Tom Harrington on Spotify

Jessica Ball
News

STAG invites all to online play reading

Undaunted by COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton Theatre Arts Group is inviting theatre lovers to join a free online play reading via Zoom.

John Lewis
Entertainment

Shepparton duo beats the lockdown blues

This year was looking good for Shepparton musical duo JB&Me. Two years after getting together to make music for fun, Alannah Williams and Justin Boschetti were on the cusp of making a real living from their talents. At the start of this year...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East on Saturday night.

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Skipping COVID roadmap step a possibility, says premier

Regional Victorians could skip a step in the COVID roadmap if active case remain low, meaning patrons could also return to sit-down meals rather than the current takeaway and delivery options.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino