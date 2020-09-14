News

Positive pebble display becomes part of Shepparton’s history

By Spencer Fowler Steen

History: A positive pebble display telling lockdown stories has been made permanent. Gabby, 7, and Lucy Elford, 10.

A positive pebble display at Kialla Lakes spreading messages of hope and resilience during our first lockdown has become part of Greater Shepparton's history.

Kialla resident Debbie Smart, who came up with the idea, has once again brought different corners of the community together to cement the colourful rocks into three round discs, protecting them forever for all to see.

Mrs Smart said with the help of various people, the collection of more than 300 rocks had come together nicely.

“Art doesn’t have to be perfect, it’s the inclusion of everyone’s little characters and messages that makes it,” she said.

“Everyone's done something different, it’s the imperfection of it that I just love.”

Spreading the love: Many kids contributed to the permanent lockdown display. Front: Charlotte, 6, and Tom Rosa, 7. Back: Gabby, 7, and Lucy Elford, 10.

Mrs Smart said local resident Leanne Dunn put a huge amount of time and energy into organising the project too.

“She did a remarkable job helping with the pebbles and spent so much of her time brainstorming connecting and supporting the project,” she said.

Concrete Culture Australia's Mark and Jason Pungitore donated the concrete sealer while Envisage Furniture owner Chris Willis provided advice on how best to protect the rocks.

South Shepparton Rotary Club member Gary Nielson provided the metal frames containing the rocks.

“The community have come together really well to help make this happen,” Mrs Smart said.

However, there were a few hiccups along the way.

Mrs Smart said the cement grafted differently onto the pebbles than what she expected, causing cement to seep into the pebbles.

Mrs Smart said she spent the best part of three weeks cleaning the cement out.

Another problem was making the display light enough to be mounted on either a wall or in the ground.

As a solution, Mrs Smart sourced polystyrene balls to be mixed into the cement to make it less heavy.

Now, the rocks are successfully cemented into three 1-metre diameter discs each with three legs in the ground by Kialla Lakes just near the popular walking track for the public to see.

