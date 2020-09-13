News

Faraday man dies following crash in Kialla East

By Shepparton News

Emergency services at the scene of the Coach Rd crash.

A Faraday man, 21, has died following the crash.

UPDATE, SEPTEMBER 13, 8.41AM

Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal crash in Kialla East yesterday evening.

Police have been told the car was travelling south along Coach Rd when it veered across the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The vehicle caught fire following the impact of the crash.

Two men, an 18-year-old from Terang and a 21-year-old from Faraday, were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Faraday man later passed away.

A third man from the vehicle, a 20-year-old from Colac, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before the crash police detected the alleged vehicle travelling at speed in excess of 150km/h.

Officers attempted to intercept the driver who drove off.

Police lost sight of the vehicle and did not pursue before notification was received of a crash nearby.

Detectives are investigating whether speed was a factor in the crash.

Professional Standards Command has been notified and will oversight the investigation as per normal procedure when an incident occurs following recent police contact.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

The latest provisional Lives Lost figure will be available at https://www.police.vic.gov.au/news

EARLIER, SEPTEMBER 12, 8.40PM

Police and emergency services are currently at a serious crash in Kialla East.

Investigators have been told a car hit a tree on Coach Rd just before 5.30pm.

The vehicle then caught fire, igniting nearby trees.

A passenger believed to be a man in his 20’s was ejected from the car and was airlifted to hospital.

A man in his 20’s believed to be the driver is also being airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

Another passenger, a man believed to be in his 20’s was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The exact circumstances of the crash are unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The major collision investigation unit are attending the scene.

Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash or with dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

EARLIER, 5.45PM

Emergency services are on the scene of a car accident on Coach Rd, Kialla East.

FRV, CFA police, ambulance and Shepparton Search and Rescue attended about 5.45pm.

The air ambulance has been called.

More to come.

