Jacob, 28, has lived with anorexia and an exercise addiction for 13 years

There was no way you would have known it was happening.

A run-of-the-mill 15-year-old boy, school uniform ditched for tracksuit and runners, was screaming. Screaming his head off.

But only he heard it, only his mind was jarred as the echoes of each outburst ricocheted around inside his head.

In fact, the only way you would pick him from any other normal Australian teenager would be his voice, with its thick Boer accent from southern Africa.

It was an accent that made him stand out in the schoolyard, fuel for another taunt by the bullies who had decided to make this boy’s life a living hell — just because they could — unaware they were heaping damage on a past trauma which still scarred their target.

A daily victim, Jacob started internalising his pain, searching for some way to regain control.

Then, in an almost-epiphany, Jacob saw the light — he could control his body. He would train, he would exercise, he would achieve. And he would restrict his eating. Athleticism and anorexia would become the mantra of this tortured teenager.

So, every day, the moment school was over and he had fled his tormentors, he’d be strapping on his gear and running, just never running far enough, or fast enough, to get away.

And when he collapsed, exhausted, he would start poring over exercise magazines for the latest health tips to further refine the punishing regime to which he submitted his body and mind.

Jacob is now 28, based in Shepparton, and the battles are still being fought, the war in his mind never-ending.

In the 13 years between epiphany and now, Jacob has been admitted to hospital six times — his body fighting to sustain life.

He’s also been admitted to inpatient care as many times, a seemingly endless cycle of treatments leaving him feeling exhausted and hopeless.

Mental illness can be a lonely road for men. Throw in an eating disorder which is the stereotypical domain of young, often wealthy, white women and the isolation becomes even more severe.

Yet one in three Australians who experience an eating disorder are male, and more than 50 per cent of boys aged 12 to 18 express a desire to alter their body in some way, many feeling pressured to obtain a body shape that is lean and muscular.

Meanwhile, masculine social norms push messages of being in control and ‘taking charge’.

But while the numbers are significant when it comes to Australian men and boys living with eating disorders, the stigma is even greater.

Although he’s willing to share his story, Jacob still can’t bring himself to share his name.

But he hopes by speaking up, he can empower other men to do the same.

Jacob’s story started 11,000km away, in Africa.

With a mother from southern Africa and an Australian father, he grew up happily, attending a private school where he was surrounded by friends and sport.

But the political climate in his country was deteriorating and by the time Jacob reached his teenage years, it had become a violent and dangerous place to live.

He was home with his family one day when a group of men burst into the house with guns.

‘‘They grabbed my sister, choked her and threatened to shoot her,’’ Jacob said.

The intruders locked Jacob, his sister and mother in the bathroom before holding Jacob’s father at gunpoint, forcing him to reveal where their valuables were hidden.

After loading the family car with their loot, the intruders sped away and were never seen again.

But the trauma of that hostage experience would leave deep and lasting scars.

No longer safe in their own country, Jacob’s parents moved the family to Australia where the emotionally dispossessed teen hoped his retreat — a new home in rural NSW — would provide a fresh start.

Until he soon realised he was simply walking from one trauma to another.

‘‘I was severely bullied at school because of my accent, values, beliefs and weight,’’ he said.

‘‘Leaving Africa, it felt like the only home I’d ever known had been taken away from me. So I felt rejected at a time when I was already quite fragile.’’

As the years rolled on the bullying continued, Jacob’s mental health deteriorated to the point he was suicidal.

Grasping desperately for a sense of control, he began fixating on food and exercise.

‘‘At this stage, I was really disgusted by my weight,’’ he said.

‘‘I saw controlling my food and exercise as a way for me to lose a bit of weight and try and fit in, while also dealing with my depression.’’

TO HEAR MORE OF JACOB'S STORY, LISTEN HERE:

Looking back, Jacob believes this is where his eating disorder started.

By the time he was 16, Jacob’s parents became concerned, and encouraged him to see a dietitian and psychologist.

‘‘But I was resistant to help. I had done so much reading on nutrition, I thought I knew everything,’’ he said.

At this point, Jacob’s eating disorder wasn’t physically noticeable.

But mentally, it was wreaking havoc.

Opening up to his psychologist, he was diagnosed with anorexia nervosa, with a particularly high exercise addiction and compulsion component.

While Jacob was relieved to be diagnosed, he struggled with feelings of shame.

‘‘In men, being skinny is seen as a weakness,’’ he said.

‘‘So that combined with the diagnosis of anorexia which seemed unheard of in males, was really embarrassing.’’

While he continued seeing his psychologist, Jacob’s mental health kept deteriorating.

During this time, he signed up to a local gym where he was quickly accepted into a tightknit community, his personal trainer increasing his awareness of proper nutrition.

But while the gym put Jacob in a better place physically, mentally he was still not fully recovered.

And in the two years after school, his eating disorder tightened its grip so that by the time he started university, he’d already had two inpatient admissions at a private psychiatric hospital in Sydney.

While a healthy weight was restored after each admission, Jacob feels he was mentally unprepared for the outside world once discharged.

‘‘I’ve had about four or five admissions now — and after each one I just spiral back into old patterns,’’ he said.

When it comes to research and treatment options for men, Jacob believes there are massive gaps, particularly with exercise disorders.

‘‘Treatment centres in Australia are mainly focused on the eating side of things,’’ he said.

‘‘So while your eating patterns may improve, you haven’t learnt how to balance exercise.’’

Jacob hoped university would be a fresh start and throughout the next six years he completed two degrees.

But his physical and mental health were still fragile and, as study pressures built, his eating disorder reasserted itself and once again reached critical levels.

Jacob was admitted to hospital six times.

‘‘I had kidney failure and liver problems. I was passing out and came very close to dying,’’ he said.

By the time he graduated uni, Jacob felt exhausted — physically and mentally — by the endless cycle of hospital admissions and inpatient care.

Above all, he felt an overwhelming sense of hopelessness.

‘‘I’d given it a go and proved to myself I couldn’t thoroughly function in life,’’ he said.

‘‘I was able to get really good grades at uni but I took my body to the point of death several times.’’

Jacob went to live with his parents in an effort to get his health back on track and, when a job came up in Shepparton, he jumped at the chance.

While working there, Jacob kept seeing a dietitian and psychologist.

‘‘But while I’d made some progress, I was still stuck in a cycle where the behaviours controlled me, not the other way around,’’ he said.

Five months into his new job, Jacob’s employment was terminated due to concerns about his health.

He was heartbroken.

‘‘I was accepted for another job soon after, but that’s when COVID-19 hit,’’ Jacob said.

With state borders about to close, he left Shepparton to live with his parents in NSW until the pandemic passed.

He’s been using the months since to work on his recovery.

‘‘I’ve gone back to treatment again and it’s been extremely challenging,’’ he said.

‘‘There are aspects of it I don’t agree with — but at the same time I don’t have many other options. If I’m struggling to stay alive on the outside, my best option is to try one last time.’’

But at times, the battle has seemed too much.

Jacob has stood on the abyss, the next step being into its eternal blackness, pulled back only by his family, Christian faith and dreams for the future.

‘‘There’s a lot I can offer the world. I’m passionate about so many things, but with my health, I haven’t been able to do many of them,’’ he said.

‘‘I think God has a plan for my life. So many people, nurses and doctors, have said they’re amazed I’m actually still alive after what has happened to me.

‘‘So I’m not going to give up.

‘‘And when I do come through, I’m going to be a much stronger person.’’

*Not his real name

• If you need support for an eating disorder, call The Butterfly Foundation support line on 1800 334 673 or contact Eating Disorders Victoria on 1300 550 236.

For other crisis and counselling services, call Lifeline Australia on 131 114, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Kids Helpline on 1800 551 800.

