Only one active COVID-19 case in Greater Shepparton

There is only one active case of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton.

One patient with COVID-19 is currently admitted at Goulburn Valley Health.

There are no people in the Mitchell, Benalla, Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions that have tested positive for COVID-19 that are considered to be an active case.

Victoria recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with the total number of cases now at 19,728.

Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 10 am to 5.30 pm and does not require an appointment.

For more information, phone the coronavirus hotline on 1800 675 398 or visit www.dhhs.vic.gov.au/coronavirus

